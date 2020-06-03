Twin City Roofing gives over $26K to United Way

After two hailstorms hammered the area on the same day in August 2019, one local businessman decided to turn the tens of thousands of dollars of damage into something positive.

Terry and Paula Schank, owners of Twin City Roofing, pledged to donate $100 to the United Way of Western Nebraska for every roofing job they did from Oct. 1, 2019, to Oct. 1, 2020, as they repair the storm damage. Those projects are keeping the company busy.

“Since our last donation in January, we’ve done 161 roofing projects and we’re still behind on the work,” Terry Schank said. “By October, we should be able to double what we’ve donated so far.”

A third check from the pledge was presented Wednesday to United Way Executive Director Steph Black. It was for $16,100, bringing the Twin City Roofing total so far to $26,200.

“I almost cried when Terry emailed me the size of this check,” Black said. “I had no idea it would be that much. This will have a significant impact for our agencies and for United Way.”

Black said the needs of the non-profits they currently serve have been skyrocketing recently with food insecurity, rent and utility assistance, homelessness issues and other requests.

“I think we’ll start seeing even more need as we get into June,” Black said. “Many of the fundraising events these non-profits organize had to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Nearly 60% of annual United Way funding comes from payroll deduction giving by employees of the community’s businesses.

Black said that all 16 United Way agencies have been approved for support stating July 1. The employee payroll deduction period goes through Dec. 31, so she doesn’t know what giving will look like by the end of the year. It could be adversely affected by job changes and job losses.

“This check is truly a blessing for us because it’s going to fill a huge gap,” she said. “On the bright side, we live in a very giving community that always steps up to help. We might have some shortfalls this year, but we’re very lucky that people keep us in their minds and hearts.”

United Way Partner Agencies for 2020-2021 include Cirrus House Youth Program, CAPWN Family Stabilization, Stacy Houk Family Resource Center, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts Outreach Program, Guadalupe Center, Camp Scott Summer Program for Handicapped Children, TeamMates of Scottsbluff, CAPWN Western Nebraska Childhood Development Center, Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy, CAPstone, the DOVES Program, Carpenter Center, CASA of Scotts Bluff County, Plains West CASA, and the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center.