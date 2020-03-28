A Minatare couple have been charged after a crash lead to a search of their vehicle and residence.

Brett A. Hufford, 62, and Barbara Soucie, 49, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responding to a one-vehicle crash on Railway Street, just east of Minatare, observed a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle. They conducted a records check on a man in the vehicle, Brett Hufford, who had a warrant for his arrested from California.

Officers searched Hufford, finding a red straw with a baggie of methamphetamine inside it.

A woman in the vehicle had been identified as Barbara Soucie, who said she and Hufford had been using methamphetamine at a residence in the 900 block of Fourth Street in Minatare. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, locating nine glass pipes, with residue, and a baggie with about .5 grams of methamphetamine. They also allegedly located seven firearms.

Hufford and Soucie were both arrested.

Both Hufford and Soucie’s bond were set at $5,000 and each is next scheduled to appear in court on April 3.