A Minatare couple have been charged after a crash lead to a search of their vehicle and residence.
Brett A. Hufford, 62, and Barbara Soucie, 49, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responding to a one-vehicle crash on Railway Street, just east of Minatare, observed a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle. They conducted a records check on a man in the vehicle, Brett Hufford, who had a warrant for his arrested from California.
Officers searched Hufford, finding a red straw with a baggie of methamphetamine inside it.
A woman in the vehicle had been identified as Barbara Soucie, who said she and Hufford had been using methamphetamine at a residence in the 900 block of Fourth Street in Minatare. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, locating nine glass pipes, with residue, and a baggie with about .5 grams of methamphetamine. They also allegedly located seven firearms.
Hufford and Soucie were both arrested.
Both Hufford and Soucie’s bond were set at $5,000 and each is next scheduled to appear in court on April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.