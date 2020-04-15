We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Panhandle Public Health District officials announced four new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, including two that are tied to long-term care facilities.

Officials confirmed the first positive for COVID-19 in Morrill County, a woman in her 70s.

One new case has been announced in Cheyenne County, bringing the total cases there to three. The new case involves a man in his 60s. On Wednesday, Sidney Regional Medical Center confirmed that the case involved a resident at its facility. The resident had been screened after having suffered a sore throat. The resident’s roommate tested negative and family members have been notified. Both the resident and roommate were transferred to the hospital’s COVID unit, according to a press release.

Safety precautions had already been in place at the facility..

“The staff has been preparing for this situation and continue to operate under rigorous infection control procedures,” Dr. Rebecca Allard, medical director for Extended Care, said. “The organization is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and staff.”

Three new cases were also confirmed in Scotts Bluff County: two females, one in her 40s and the other in her teens; and one male, a teenage boy. The boy had been confirmed as having a positive test during National Guard testing last week. He had been identified as a close contact of a previously positive case, and having worked at a local long-term health facility. His close contacts have been notified and quarantined.

The West Nebraska Veterans Home confirmed in a press release that one of its staff members had tested positive and says that further testing is being conducted in coordination with Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD).

Employees at all four veterans’ homes in the state have been completing screenings and having temperatures taken to check for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry of the facilities. When the employee indicated possible exposure to COVID-19, they were directed to self-isolate at home and PPHD was contacted to complete testing. WNVH is continuing to work with PPHD to screen and test any teammates and members who may have previously come into contact with the teammate who tested positive, according to the press release.

Scotts Bluff County has now reported a total of 17 positive cases of the coronavirus.

In the PPHD area, 32 cases of the coronavirus have been reported as positive among 640 tests completed. Thirteen people have recovered. A Kimball County man who had been hospitalized since the end of March has now been released from the hospital.

As of Wednesday, a total of 108 tests are pending results, with 87 new tests completed and submitted on Wednesday. In the new cases confirmed Tuesday, contact investigations are underway and officials said more details will be released when they are complete. PPHD officials reiterated in a daily briefing Wednesday that possible exposure would be defined as having contact with a person for 10 minutes or more and within 6 feet. PPHD director Kim Engel said that those changes will mean that fewer exposure locations are likely to be reported.

“The only time that we are listing on that site list is, it’s kind of like the last resort. If they went someplace and they can’t tell us who was all there, that is when we list it,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “... Some of that guidance that we were under has changed and people are able to recall who they were with.”

People are reminded that dates of exposure might not be related to specific cases that have been announced. The possible exposure sites also usually include information about close contacts.