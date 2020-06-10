SCOTTSBLUFF - The National Federation of Press Women held a virtual Professional Communications Contest Ceremony on Saturday, June 6 via Zoom. Irene North, a freelancer from Scottsbluff, and Lauren Brant, the former Gering Courier editor and Star-Herald reporter, were among the NFPW members who received awards.

North was awarded second place for Specialty Article, Personal Essay; second place for Book Designed by Entrant and third place blogs, personal.

“I am especially pleased NFPW continues to recognize my website for the essays I write about mental health,” North said. “I was pleased the editing of the book honoring the Scotts Bluff National Monument received an award as it was not only fun to do, but allowed the general public to view a piece of history that is normally stored in the National Park Service’s archives.”

Brant was awarded first place for Single Photograph, News or Feature Photo and honorable mention for Photography, Photography-Writer.

“Having my first National Federation of Press Women awards ceremony via Zoom was definitely unique,” Brant said. “When my slide came up on the screen, I was overwhelmed with joy, knowing I earned my first first place award. The Gering High School blood drive photo told the story while capturing emotion and I’m glad both the Nebraska Press Women and National Federation of Press Women saw that story, too.”

North and Brant advanced to the national contest after being awarded first place finishes in the Nebraska Press Association.

North received the following NPW awards: second place for Feature Story; second place for Personality Profile, 500 words or fewer; honorable mention for agriculture, agribusiness, aquaculture; third place for arts and entertainment; third place for business; honorable mention for ghost-written article penned for someone else; second place for green/environmental; honorable mention for history; third place for hobby crafts, building, designing, construction; first place for personal essay; second place for physical health; first place for reviews; honorable mention for science or technology; second place for social issues; third place for sports; honorable mention for travel; honorable mention general photo; honorable mention photo essay; first place book designed by entrant; first place for blogs, personal.

“I honestly didn’t think I would receive so many NPW awards,” North said. “I always hope to win a few, but it gives me a boost of confidence when my peers recognize my work. I am ecstatic that my freelance work is recognized nationally.”

Brant received the following NPW awards: second place for personality profile more than 500 words; first place for single photograph, news or feature photo; third place for single photograph, news or feature photo; honorable mention sports photo; first place photographer-writer; third place photographer-writer.

“Contest season always brings about a mix of emotions, since you never know how the judges will view your work,” Brant said. “I’m honored to be awarded for my writing and photography. Journalism is my passion and it means a lot to have my peers acknowledge my hard work.”