The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a collision in which two drivers were hospitalized after being injured.

Kurt Feil, of Morrill, and Holly Heath, of Mitchell, are both being treated at Regional West Medical Center as a result of injuries they suffered in a collision west of Scottsbluff Wednesday. Feil is listed in stable condition and Heath was in critical condition as of Wednesday, Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Chris Baer said. A 6-year-old boy who had been a passenger in Heath’s vehicle was also treated, but has been released.

Baer said that preliminary investigation indicates that Feil had been driving a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup westbound on Highway 26 when Heath, traveling on County Road 19, pulled out from County Road 19 and attempted to turn onto Highway 26. Heath’s vehicle was struck by Feil’s vehicle.

Witnesses are being sought, Baer said, and are urged to contact Baer at the Nebraska State Patrol, 308-632-1211. The crash remains under investigation and any report will be forwarded to the county attorney’s office for possible prosecution.