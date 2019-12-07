Two men face charges after authorities allegedly found more than 60 grams of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.

Jeffrey McClure, 33, and Britton Short, 29, both of Scottsbluff, have been charged with possession of methamphetamine (more than 28 grams and less than 139 grams), a Class IC felony, and no drug tax stamp, a Class IV felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police Jeffrey McClure and Short after a traffic stop in the 2200 block of East Overland.

An officer had observed a vehicle with an expired registration on Highway 26 and stopped the driver. The driver was identified as McClure and he was asked if there were narcotics in the vehicle, which he denied. McClure also denied consent to search the vehicle.

Police conducted a K9 search of the vehicle. As Short, who was a passenger in the vehicle exited the vehicle, an officer alleged having located a purple glass bong on the passenger floorboard. At that point, both men were arrested.

As officers searched Short, the officer says in the affidavit, a small burnt stem commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was alleged to have been located on the ground next to the man.

Police searching McClure also alleged having located a small crystal shard of suspected methamphetamine in a clear plastic wrapper in an empty carton of cigarettes in his front left shirt pocket. Police located a crate full of tools in the rear of the vehicle and inside that crate, officers reported having located two separate baggies containing a crystallized substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

All substances located were tested at the police department and allegedly tested presumptive positive. Authorities reported having located 60.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

McClure and Short are both being held on a $70,000 bond and were arraigned on charges Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court. Both men are next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.