On Friday, Panhandle health officials confirmed two new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County, a female in her 50s and a male in his teens.
The investigation is underway, Panhandle Public Health District officials said in a press release. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
The most recent announcement brings the total number of cases in the Panhandle to 49: Scotts Bluff County 31; Kimball County, 10; Cheyenne County, 6, Box Butte County, 1; Morrill County, 1 Thirty-seven people have recovered — four in Cheyenne County; 10 in Kimball County, 1 in Morrill County and 22 in Scotts Bluff County.
For more information on COVID-19, including guidance on self-quarantining and symptoms, visit the PPHD website,
www.pphd.org.
Denise Wright 5ea478c8b73f3.photo-jpg.jpg
Denise Wright says she is ready for some football at Memorial Stadium in 2020 - with the face mask made for me by Barb Katen. G
Submitted by Denise Wright
Jaclyn Prouty.jpg
Jacelyn Prouty shows an affinity for a "baby jungle mask." Valencia Allen says that the family came together to make their own masks.
De’angelo Allen.jpg
De’angelo Allen sports a Cars mask.
Submitted by Valencia Allen
Valencia Allen.jpeg
Valencia Allen poses with her raccoon mask. She also designed a mermaid-themed mask. Allen said that members of her family made their own masks.
Submitted by Valencia Allen
Prouty.jpg
Cruz Lara & Elena Prouty sport Huskers and My Little Ponies masks.
Submitted by Valencia Allen
Kehn 5ea82b744d13e.photo-jpg.jpg
Cassandra Muhr shows off her mask with lips embroidered on it. Jana Kehn said she has been making lots of masks and shipped some as far away as Connecticut. She said she couldn't resist the opportunity to embroider lips and animal masks for family who live locally.
Submitted by Jana Kehn
Jaelyn Muhr 5ea82b7452e0c.photo_1-jpg.jpg
Jaelynn Muhr posed masks with animal noses, like this kitty mask made by Jana Kehn.
Submitted by Jana Kehn
Katie Billingsley.jpg
Katie Billingsley and her stuffed animals are all practicing being safe during the pandemic.
Submitted by Jana Kehn
Robert Billingsley.jpg
Robert Billingsley "moustache" you to wear a mask during this time.
Submitted by Jana Kehn
Muhlenkamp 5ea869b8436e8.photo-jpg.jpg
Josh Muhlenkamp works for Banfield Pet Hospital in Boise, Idaho, and needed masks for himself and his employees. His sister, Janelle Dolan, had sewn over 300 masks for local hospitals and said she would love to make some for him. When the masks arrived Josh put one on and got to work.He contacted his sister to see if she planned the mask that way and she said she had no idea. She was so busy sewing that she didn't realize she had placed the elephant's trunk right where a wearer's nose would be. Josh loves the mask!
Submitted by Sheila Muhlenkamp
Steinwart 5eaa17650f9e6.jpg
Pictured are Kristy Culek, Jolie Schwartzkopf and Tracy Tuggle.
Betty Steinwart
Watson 5ea4502f98491.photo-jpeg.jpg
Kayla and Trey Watson say "Hanes to the rescue" after fashioning masks out of T-shirts.
AJ Moore 2.jpg
AJ Moore pairs his mask to match his scrubs.
Submitted by AJ Moore
AJ Moore 5eaadf49a458a.photo-jpeg.jpg
AJ Moore and his wife Michelle and children Brayden, Maxtin and Kyson Moore show some of their interests with their masks.
Submitted by AJ Moore
Alesia Miller.jpg
Alesia Miller wears a Star Wars mask that she says her grandma made for "her favorite nurse, me!"
Submitted by Alesia Miller
Allen 5eab5edcf2bef.photo-jpg.jpg
D'Shorn Allen is dressed in his finest Batman mask and hat.
Submitted by Kimberly Prouty
Taran Allen 5-1-1.jpg
Taran Allen sports a mask that is soccer-themed.
Submitted by Kimberly Prouty
Allen family 5eab5edd0221b.photo_3-jpg.jpg
Valencia Allen, Elena Prouty, Antonio Lara and D'Shorn Allen all pose in thier masks.
Submitted by Kimberly Prouty
ivingston wearing mask.jpg
Pam Livingston made masks for her family and herself. She modified her mask so that she could accomodate her hearing aids.
Submitted by Pam Livingston
Livingston 1 mask contest.jpg
Pam Livingston designed masks for her relatives. Her granddaughter wears a butterfly masks and a stuffed animal sports a mask designed for a grandson.
Submitted by Pam Livingston
Livingston 5eab2e09b6246.photo_1-jpeg.jpg
Pam Livingston designed masks for her relatives. Her daughter in California likes cats.
Submitted by Pam Livingston
Livingston family 5eab2e09b85e7.photo_2-jpeg.jpg
Pam Livingston designed masks for her family, using Superman fabric for her grandson. daughter and son-in-law live in in Virginia and love nature and music so she designed masks that fit their interests.
Submitted by Pam Livingston
Betty Curtis 5ea44f88dc092.photo-jpeg.jpg
Don Martin 5eab0de1df10c.photo-jpeg.jpg
Hrasky7 5eab77441d7d3.photo-jpg.jpg
Niah Hrasky wears her mother's Harley Davidson mask.
Ron Hrasky
Kodie Markeim pet.jpg
While designing masks, Kodie Markeim had some fun and decorated a mask for her yorkie, Emilie.
Submitted by Kodie Markheim
Lehl 5eac1d8438da1.photo-jpeg.jpg
Grace and Emma Becker are being safe with their kitty and puppy masks, and even some hand sanitizer.
Submitted by Starr Lehl
Martinez image.jpg
Crystal Martinez learned to make masks and her brother, Angel Mata, is wearing some of the masks she has made.
Submitted by Crystal Martinez
Mary 5eab1b7859ae6.photo-jpg.jpg
Mary McConnaughey, who works at WPCI, shows the mask that she wears and designed for the company's 'Wear Your Mask' contest.
Mary McConnaughey
Sexton 5eac4ca07f4ea.photo_2-jpg.jpg
Blaine Sexton got creative making masks, using an inner layer of fabric and then floor mats to mold masks that represetned Spiderman, Bane and Iron Man. Here, he sports his Iron Man inspired mask.
Submitted by Blaine Sexton
Sinks 5eaadcbf1125b.photo-jpg.jpg
Twila Sinks opted for tne no-sew option for her mask, using a folded scarf, elastic ties and headbands.
Twilla Sinks
