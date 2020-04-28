Panhandle Public Health District officials announced two new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday.

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that a woman in her 40s and a teen boy were the newest cases in the county. They have both been identified as close contacts of a person who previously tested positive. To date, 47 people have tested positive in the 12 counties covered by the Panhandle Public Health District. Thirty people are recovered, including 16 now recovered in Scotts Bluff County.

During Tuesday’s call, health officials did outline more details about directed health measures for restaurants and salons, including discussion about employees of both businesses being required to wear masks that are changed daily. Guidance for those businesses are available on the PPHD website.

Jessica Davies, assistant director, said that Nebraska Department of Labor officials have outlines that those businesses do not have to open on May 4, if they choose not to and employees would still be eligible for unemployment.

“If you do not feel comfortable, or you do not feel safe or you do not feel like your business has a plan in place right now, you don’t have to do it (open). You do what is best for your situation.”

For more information about the directed health measures and guidance, visit pphd.org.