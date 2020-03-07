The current overall condition of the Wildcat Hills is good, U.S. Forest Service Nebraska Northwest District Forester Doak Nickerson said. It’s a viable ecosystem.

“Trees, including those in the Wildcat Hills, are pretty resilient,” U.S. Forest Service Nebraska Southwest District Forester Rachel Allison said.

“Ponderosa Pine and Rocky Mountain Juniper are the primary trees in the Wildcat Hills,” Nickerson said.

These trees, along with mixed-grass prairie, cover the area known as the Wildcat Hills.

Though the Wildcat Hills are currently in good condition, there are always concerns.

“Fires are the main concern going forward,” Nickerson said.

“Fortunately, the Wildcat Hills escaped the uptick in forest fires in the United States, especially in 2006 and 2012,” he said.

“Most wildfires are started by lightning strikes to grass, then wind moves the fire into the forest,” Nickerson said. “Wildfires are bad for the people who use the forest, depend on the forest, and make a living from the forest.”

Fires are also beneficial to forests "if they are left to burn like they used to burn 200 years ago. Then fires were simply left to burnout themselves out,” Nickerson said. “We fight fires today for several reasons, primarily the value of human life.”

Because grass fires are the main cause of forest fires, “We need to be open to tree management and grass management in these areas,” Nickerson said.

These ecosystems of trees and grass have a close-knit tie. Without management of these things, we run the risk of losing both, he further expressed.

“The best way to manage the trees and grass is through thinning and grazing,” Nickerson said.

These things equal proper management, protection and sustainability of forests, including the Wildcat Hills.

“Like carrots, trees must be thinned; each tree must have its own space to grow,” Allison said.

Forests are attacked in many ways.

“They are stressed through environmental things, like insects, disease, drought, tornadoes, hail, and fire,” Allison said.

Anything that hammers tops of trees is harmful, she added.

“Fortunately, the Wildcat Hills have not been hammered by insects and disease like other forests in the U.S.,” Allison said.

Keeping an forest sustainable is to value them, Allison said.

“Value their beauty, benefits and wildlife,” she said.

Nickerson says we should “value the agricultural importance of forests – their grasses, trees and other ecosystem elements.”

Barring natural disasters, like wildfires, forest sustainability is largely dependent on people, he added.

“We came to enjoy the beauty of the area,” a visitor said.