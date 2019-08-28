SCOTTSBLUFF — Finding the best possible trade partners and agreements is critical to the United States moving forward.

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith told the Star-Herald that while progress has been made, there is still much work to be done. He said the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is on the verge of being passed with the votes seemingly there, but nothing scheduled as of yet. The USMCA is a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by its members. The USMCA was agreed upon in October 2018 and signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Nov. 30, 2018. It is still awaiting ratification by each country’s legislature.

Smith said that although Trump campaigned with a platform of renegotiating NAFTA, he believes that when Trump made good on the promise, it took some in Congress by surprise. While saying he couldn’t speak for other members of Congress about their intentions or thoughts, Smith said, “there is a certain reluctance to give President Trump a win on this.”

He added that the future of U.S. trade rests firmly at the feet of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

As negotiations on USMCA went along, Smith said he has seen some areas for concern.

“Through the process,” he said, “I’ve seen a lot of room for improvement when it comes to trade with Canada. … I was shocked to see the amount of protectionism that Canada engages in.”

There has been some progress, but Smith said we are “much more amenable to Americans buying Canadian products than the Canadians are to buying American products.”

With increasing online sales integrating commerce even further, adjustments will need to be made.

Aside from Mexico and Canada, Smith said it is important to keep working with China and Japan as well as the European Union to continue progress.

The U.S. is opening up more trade with Japan, but “as friendly as our nations are, there’s more to be done,” Smith said. He cited the prospect of a 40% tariff on beef going into Japan and said a trade agreement would remove that tariff altogether. Smith said he is much more in favor of trade agreements rather than tariffs for foreign trade.

Trade talks have been on-again, off-again between the U.S. and China, and Smith said it is critical to get both sides playing by the same set of rules, while adding, “I don’t think anyone pretended that this would be easy.”

The EU, Smith said, is another potential trade partner, but not without its own set of obstacles.

“The EU wants to do a big trade agreement,” he said, “but it wants to dismiss agriculture in it.”

Smith said the EU has concerns about American ag products, but those concerns “are not based on science.”

By dismissing agriculture in any trade agreement, the single-largest portion of U.S. trade would be eliminated right off the top.