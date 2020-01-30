United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement will impact local producers

“Bean growers and other agricultural producers of western Nebraska and the nation will be positively impacted by the USMCA trade agreement that increases exports, especially if they have high yields and receive good prices,” Executive Director of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission, Lynn Reuter, said.

Growers benefit when yields are high, prices are good and they have a place to go with their crops. Trade agreements provide a market for products beyond America’s borders.

“Canada and Mexico are our first and second largest export markets for United States food and agricultural products,” Reuter said.

The agreement will provide certainty in the North American market for the U.S. farm sector and rural economy. The economic benefits of this agreement increases the prosperity of all Americans, especially those living in rural America, according to the United States Deparment of Agriculture.

“As long as a crop is exported, farmers benefit. When farmers benefit, everyone benefits. There’s more money in circulation, for example,” Reuter said.

More money fuels economic growth in many ways. People purchase more things, jobs increase, living standards rise, goods and services are more affordable, investments increase and morale improves. Trade agreements foster a stronger economy, which benefits everyone. Whatever the crop or product, exportation improves and grows America’s economy. Trade agreemetns are economically good for the United States and its citizens and workers.

Corn is also exported internationally.

“Farmers live and die on trade; trade agreements help corn farmers survive. Corn is traded to be used here and internationally in almost everything - from a can of Coca-Cola to plastics to gasoline to food products and much more,” Nebraska Corn Board Distict 8 Director, Andy Groskopf, said. When America sends its good and services to foreign markets, farmers and others benefit. Trade agreements aid the econimic welfare of the United States and its citizens and workers.

The United States currently exports crops to several countries, with Mexico and Canada as new export markets, at least new in the sense that the cross-border agreement is updated from “the nearly 25-year-old, trillion dollar North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA),” according to Financial Times. National Farmers Union (NFU) said, “We are expecially pleased to see significant improvements over earliers versions of this deal.”

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) said in a press release, “The signing of USMCA is a major win for the United States. After more than 25 years, NAFTA needed to be modernized for the 21st century while ensuring its continued success for Nebraska agriculture. I thank the President and his team for completing the work on USMCA and look forward to pursuing more opportunites for opening markets around the world.”

The new agreement with Mexico and Canada includes a 16-year sunset clause — meaning the terms of the agreement expire after 16 years. The deal is also subject to a review every six years, according to the Financial Times. Farmers have a renewed export market for many years to come.

“Ninety-five percent of consumers are outside U.S. borders,” Reuter said. When 95 percent of the people America wants to sell something to live outside the United States, foreign markets must be opened to American goods and services. This is done primarily through trade agreements.

A trade agreement is a signed document(s) between two or more countries that agree on certain terms of trade with each other. These agreements are meant to loosen trade restrictions to help businesses prosper in each country. The agreement is somewhat like two ranchers agreeing on terms of pasture use – you can bring your cows across my land to your rotation grass as long as I can drive my cattle across your land if and when needed.

Trade agreements are structured in three primary ways. A bilateral trade agreement is between two nations, like the most recent trade agreement between the United States and China. A multilateral trade agreement is between several nations, like the agreement between the United States-Mexico-Canada. A unilateral agreement is when one nation imposes restrictions on another. Unilateral trade agreements are not actual agreements per se, but a stand one nation takes toward another without regard for others. Such agreements benefit only one nation - the nation that imposes the agreement.

President Donald Trump signed the agreement into law on Wednesday, Jan. 29.