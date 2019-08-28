SCOTTSBLUFF — With the theme United We Grow, United Way of Western Nebraska has rolled out its 2019-20 campaign with a goal of raising $308,000 to benefit those in need across the area.

“This campaign wouldn’t be possible without our Pacesetter businesses,” said campaign co-chair Jason Rogers. “We have 26 of them and they help us raise a big part of the campaign goal. Without their internal campaigns, this would be a bigger challenge than it already is.”

Campaign co-chair Todd Lewis said there have been some challenges in the economy with corporate layoffs and the continued downturn in the ag industry. He said they’ve set an achievable goal of $308,000 and are hoping to “blow it out of the water.”

Last year’s goal was $335,000 and the campaign brought in $347,000.

“We always try to be realistic in setting our annual goal,” said United Way Executive Director Steph Black. “Our Pacesetter businesses raise a big share of our goal each year through payroll deduction giving and corporate pledges.”

Each year, Pacesetters consider the status of their workforce, layoffs and whether vacant positions are replaced before setting realistic goals for United Way fundraising.

“Deductions were down about $25,000 last year, so we wanted to make sure our goal was one we could reach,” Black said. “Of course, our goal is to raise every dollar we can in our community.”

Another major part of the campaign is the special events sponsored throughout the year by United Way. Between the Color Dash 5K run/walk and the Rubber Duck Dash, United Way raised more than $62,000. Both events are on the schedule again for next year.

Coming up on Oct. 4 is United Way’s annual October Fest wine tasting event at Main Street Market Wine and Spirits.

“Panhandle Coop and Main Street Market have been great partners for us over the years,” United Way Special Events Coordinator Krista Sarchet said. “We really appreciate everything they do to help us raise funds. We’ll have more on social media and in the news as the event gets closer.”

Black said that although businesses are tightening their belts and agriculture took some hits from the weather, people in the community are always willing to help support United Way.

“We’re so blessed to live in such a giving community,” she said. “People who can pay things forward always do so to help those in need. With the recent violent weather, we’re sure to see more people in need.”

Lewis said a strong point about United Way is that one donation helps numerous agencies that provide needed services to the community.

Agencies supported during the 2019-20 United Way campaign include Longs Peak Council Boy Scouts of America, Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy, CAPstone, the Carpenter Center, CASA of Scotts Bluff County, Cirrus House Youth Program, DOVES, CAPWN Family Stabilization, Girl Scouts Spirit of America, Guadalupe Center, Plains West CASA, Scott Bluff County Volunteer Center, Camp Scott Summer Program for Handicapped Children, TeamMates of Scotts Bluff County and the CAPWN Western Nebraska Child Development Center.