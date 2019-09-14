SCOTTSBLUFF — United Way of Western Nebraska will be helping connect people in need with basic living resources.

Panhandle Project Connect has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 2-6 p.m. at the Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. 9th St. in Scottsbluff.

United Way Executive Director Steph Black said this is the first time an event of this type has been scheduled in our community. The multi-agency event is in collaboration with the Panhandle Continuum of Care for Housing and Homelessness.

Described as a one-stop event, about 30 service providers will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. The DOVES domestic violence assistance program will be there, along with Health and Human Services, Adult Basic Education, CAPWN and many more.

Information will be available on housing, employment, food, legal aid, disability assistance, veterans’ services, adult education and more.

Medical students from the college will be there to provide some basic medical screenings.

Haircuts and a meal during the event will also be provided.

“The event is really to help people who are homeless or near homeless or those struggling to meet their basic needs,” Black said. “It’s a place where people can find the resources they need to help them keep going, keep them housed safely and help them get back on their feet.”

One of the big challenges for people in need is that of transportation. And because the event is for people across the area, several public transportation companies have stepped up to provide rides to the event.

Tri-City Roadrunner is providing free service from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. for those attending. Just let the driver know you’re attending the event and the service will pick up the fee.

Panhandle Trails Intercity Public Transit is offering roundtrip rides from Chadron and Alliance. There is a fee for the trip, but financial assistance is available. Call 24 hours in advance at 308-761-8747.

Rides are also available from Kimball. Again, there is a fee, but assistance is available by calling 24 hours in advance at 308-235-0262.

“I hope we have people coming from the whole Panhandle area,” Black said. “Agencies from other areas will be here, including Community Action in Chadron.”

Although similar events have been scheduled in North Platte, Lincoln and other areas of eastern Nebraska, this is the first time for Scottsbluff.

“Things are different in metro areas,” Black said. “Those areas have homeless shelters so it’s an easy population to reach. It’s much different here when letting people know what services are available. That’s why it’s important we get the word out in as many places as we can.”