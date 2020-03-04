A supportive community that believes in helping those in need came through again as United Way of Western Nebraska wrapped up its 2019-2020 campaign with a big increase over its original goal.

Last year, United Way volunteers set a campaign goal of $308,000. On Wednesday, they went live on Facebook to announce the total was $366,315, an increase of $58,315 over what they projected.

“We’re blessed to live in such a giving and supportive community,” said United Way Executive Director Stephanie Black. “No one ever knows when it will be a neighbor, a family member or we ourselves that might need a helping hand.”

Black thanked campaign co-chairs Jason Rogers with the City of Gering and Todd Lewis with Bytes Computer and Network Solutions. She said they did an amazing job getting volunteers out there to knock on lots of doors and make numerous campaign presentations about United Way.

“This campaign was a community effort and not just a few people,” Rogers said. “It was a plethora of people who love United Way and its mission and believe in helping our communities get better.”

Most of funding came from 26 Pacesetter businesses, who take the United Way story into their workplaces. Lewis called them “the rocks that keep this program moving forward and allows United Way to help the community.”

Lewis announced that several windfalls were part of charitable giving. One large donation came from Twin City Roofing after last summer’s destructive hailstorms. The company pledged $100 for every roof repaired from October 2019 to October 2020.

Black said this year’s roofing season hasn’t started yet, but so far donations of $10,100 have been received.

Scottsbluff FFA also organized a special project to help donate some extra funding, which along the roofing projects, raised the windfall to $37,000.

An unexpected award of a large grant and a large back payment from a former Pacesetter business helped out as well.

Special events also made a big difference. The Duck Dash, Color Dash and other events raised nearly $64,000.

“We just never know where God is going to place those dollars,” Black said. “We’re very happy the campaign turned out as it did. It allows our 15 funded agencies to focus on the important work they do instead of fundraising.”

At Wednesday’s media conference, Black also introduced Jill Allen with Platte Valley Bank as United Way’s new special events coordinator.

Allen has been involved with United Way since 2007, has served on the Special Events Committee and was also the 10-year director of the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, a United Way agency.

“I love non-profit work so I’m excited about this position and pulling together a volunteer team to work with area businesses,” Allen said.

Retiring Board President Doug Mader said exceeding the goal was only possible because of a great group of people working together.

“At first we thought the original goal would be hard to reach, Mader said. “For a long time this community had proven how generous it is. It takes a team to get things done and the community is part of the team. They need the applause just as much as any of us.”

Now that United Way has exceeded its goal, the next step is to contact some 90 volunteers from the community who would like to help determine what agencies will be funded and at what level.

More information on upcoming events is posted on their Facebook page. Search for United Way of Western Nebraska.