United Way posts another successful Stuff the Bus campaign

SCOTTSBLUFF — Stuff the Bus, a perennial fundraiser for United Way of Western Nebraska, wrapped up Friday with another big turnout.

Over the noon hour, United Way volunteers cooked almost 400 hamburgers to help raise funds for the project.

“It was a fantastic turnout,” said United Way Executive Director Steph Black. “We got lots of donations, both monetary and school supplies. We couldn’t have asked for better support from our community.”

During the cookout, members of the Gering High School football team and their coaches helped load donated school supplies that will be on their way for sorting.

“It took lots of people in the community to make this happen,” Black said. “We’re anxious to see how many school supplies we were able to collect for children in need.”

For more than a decade, United Way has partnered with Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) to collect school supplies

Black said the number of children participating in the program continues to grow each year.

“Every year I look at the schools’ supply lists and I’m amazed by how much they ask families to bring for students,” she said. “When a family has many children, it can be difficult to make sure the kids have all the supplies they need. Kids that don’t have those supplies for the start of school are at a disadvantage from the beginning.”

On Aug. 6, United Way volunteers will be at the Bluffs Business Center sorting donations and filling backpacks with school supplies that will be available for CAPWN client families.

“Any remaining bulk supplies will be divided between eight participating school districts,” Black said. “They include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Minatare, Bayard, Bridgeport and Banner County.”

To illustrate the scope of the need, Black said in 2018 they were able to fill 140 backpacks and deliver 105 boxes of supplies to the schools.

Although the Sidney United Way office didn’t schedule a cookout, they’ve also been collecting school supplies for distribution by CAPWN into the Sidney school district.

Black said the deadline to sign up for school supplies with CAPWN has expired. But families in need of school supplies should contact their school principal or counselor to be connected with supplies, as long as they last.

Next year’s United Way campaign will officially launch Aug. 28 with their Pacesetter businesses as they announce their new fundraising goal.

For more information, visit the United Way website at unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com, or call 308-635-2522.