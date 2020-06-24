Stuff the Bus, a longtime United Way of Western Nebraska program to provide school supplies for children in need, will look different this year — but the mission remains the same.

“We usually have our Pacesetter business partners help collect pencils, pens, notebooks, crayons and things like that,” said United Way Executive Director Steph Black. “We have lots of containers around the community to collect those school supplies. Volunteers would then sort what supplies we collected for distribution to area schools.”

In past years, United Way volunteers would also fill backpacks with collected school supplies, which would be distributed by Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) to their clients in need of them.

Black said that with a pandemic underway, they’re requesting money donations to virtually Stuff the Bus. A virtual drive accepts only monetary donations to provide a safer way to distribute supplies that would usually be handled by several different people.

United Way invites the public to help Stuff the Bus by going to the website uwwn.org/bus to make a donation. One hundred percent of all donations help local kids with necessary school supplies.

Black said the decision to go virtual this year wasn’t taken lightly.

“The local schools and community partners that benefit from the program were polled and overwhelmingly they requested a virtual drive to make the event safe for everyone involved.”

Once the virtual Stuff the Bus campaign wraps up on July 31, donations will be converted into prepaid Visa cards to be distributed to area schools. The schools with then buy their own supplies. Many schools plan to pre-order and have the supplies shipped to them.

United Way will purchase prepackaged school kits in boxes for direct shipping to CAPWN. That agency will then distribute those supplies in a backpack to their clients that qualify for assistance.

Black said they started the Stuff the Bus campaign earlier this year so the gift cards could be distributed to the schools so they can get supplies ordered before school starts.

School districts participating in Stuff the Bus this year are Morrill, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Gering, Minatare, Banner County, Bridgeport, Bayard, and Cheyenne County, where CAPWN is assisting with the program.

Last year, volunteers filled 252 backpacks of school supplies for CAPWN and delivered 115 boxes to the nine school districts.

Parents WHO might qualify for the program can contact their school’s principal or counselor for more information.

“Some families struggle to provide school supplies for their children every fall,” Black said. “In a year like this, that struggle might have an even bigger impact because families may have lost jobs because of COVID-19. That’s why it’s even more important for us to help our community.”

Black said whether the schools open in the fall or not, kids still need school supplies — whether they’re learning at home or at school.