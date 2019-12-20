UNL students recognize high school teachers impacts

Local high school teachers impact students’ lives long after they graduate high school. University of Nebraska-Lincoln first-year students recently honored those influential teachers as for their work in shaping their success in high school and college.

UNL’s Nebraska Today released a list of teachers across the state, including several teachers across the Panhandle. Of the 900 teachers honored, 23 teachers are either working or have worked in the valley, including Larry Jones from Bridgeport High School; Ryan Bosche, Randy Johnson, Paul North, Randy Plummer, Kris Schank and Andy Stobel from Gering High School; Steven Foster, Rocky Robbins and Nicole Sorenson from Minatare High School; Kaiya West from Mitchell Jr./Sr. High School; Jim Bogus, Derek Beaver, Leslie Foral, Justin Gipe, Nicholas Goranson, Kyle McAlister, Melissa Meisner, Todd Menghini, Terry Pitkin, Ben Treffer and Moran Wilken from Scottsbluff; and Tyler Shaw from Sidney High School.

After hearing the news, Scottsbluff High School principal Mike Halley was happy teachers were being recognized.

“This is awesome,” Halley said. “I’m happy they’re being recognized. I’m also glad UNL is talking to kids and our students are giving positive feedback about our teachers.”

Gering High School social studies teacher Paul North was grateful for the recognition.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” he said. “It feels good to be recognized by kids. The kids inspire me to come back every year and make me want to do my best.”

GHS art teacher Ryan Bosche had never heard of UNL’s program, but thought it was wonderful.

“I just love sharing my love of art with the students and to see their passion for art grow,” Bosche said. “I learn so much from the students, mostly new trends because education has changed so much since I was in school.”

Six hundred of these teachers work across Nebraska. Other teachers are in other states.

Within the release, it states Chancellor Ronnie Green sent each teacher a letter.

“Your influence helped (the students) earn acceptance to a Big Ten university, where they’ll discover and stretch their strengths, work one-on-one with peers and faculty and prepare for a great career or advanced study,” Green said.

The project highlight’s NU’s belief that the college path is just as important as students’ journeys before arriving on campus.