At the back of the exhibit hall at Legacy of the Plains sits an iron lung. Now empty, it once housed a little boy who relied on it to stay alive.

Recently, museums around the world have taken to Twitter to battle it out over the “weirdest” pieces in their collection, drawing attention to their exhibits while the museums remain shuttered. One museum shared a plague mask, another shared a bun of human hair – according to the Yorkshire Museum, the hair belonged to a Roman woman of the third or fourth century.

In this occasional series, the Star-Herald will highlight unusual pieces of history that are on display locally. While the iron lung isn’t nearly as strange as the bun (which still has pins in it, by the way), it’s a piece of history that is all but forgotten, and for some, equally uncomfortable to think about.

A machine that breaths

The iron lung, properly called a tank respirator, was initially designed to help victims of coal gas poisoning, however, most of the time it is associated with Poliomyelitis.

The highly infectious disease has no cure, according to the College of Physicians of Philadelphia’s History of Vaccines. It states “in about 95 percent of all polio cases, the person has no symptoms at all.”

A small number of patients — fewer than 1-2 percent — ended up paralyzed. In many of those cases, the person recovered.

In severe cases, the throat and chest become paralyzed, and the patient may die without assistance to breath. About 2-5 percent of children with paralytic polio die, while 15-30 percent of adults die.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, the tank respirator, commonly called the iron lung, was invented by Philip Drinker and Louis Agassiz Shaw Jr. in 1927. The respirator maintained respiration artificially until a person could breathe on their own.

The Smithsonian’s Museum states that tank respirators operated like a vacuum using a motor to create and release pressure around the body. As pressure decreased the chest would be forced up, and air as pushed into the lungs.

While there were other devices out there, none of them were as effective and reliable as the iron lung. Later, a manufacturer in Boston called Warren E. Collins began producing the devices.

According the Smithsonian’s Museum, in the 1930s, an iron lung cost about $1,500. Adjusted for inflation, that would be nearly $22,775 in today’s money, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The lung at Legacy of the Plains is a Drinker-Collins respirator and museum documentation states it was used by Roger Allen Rinehart.

According to the documents, he was the son of Harold and Nova Rhinehart and was born in June 1948 in Torrington.

He was 3 years old when he got sick with polio. For the next four years of his life, Roger would spend the majority of his time inside the lung, unable to breathe on his own.

He died in February of 1955.

Now, the iron lung sits empty against a wall containing other pieces of medical history, drawing in the eyes of the curious who have not known polio in their lifetime.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has been free of polio since 1979.

The CDC states that prior to the invention of the first vaccine, polio caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year. In 1955, the first polio vaccine became available, according to the CDC. Another followed in 1963.

By the 1970s, fewer than 10 cases were reported. No cases have originated in the US since 1979, however, the virus has been brought to the country by travelers, according to the CDC. The last time that happened was 1993.

As the number of polio cases dwindled, so did the need for iron lungs. It’s unclear exactly how many of the devices are still being used, but the number is small.

According to the Smithsonian’s Museum, in 1959, there were 1,200 people using tank respirators in the United States. In 2004, there were 39.

The Post-Polio Health International organization estimated there were between six to eight in use in 2013, and reported not knowing of any in 2017. However, press reports have emerged in the last three years telling the stories of at least three individuals who rely on the devices.

Now, more than 30 years later and amid fears of a widespread ventilator shortage caused by COVID-19, iron lungs may be making a comeback.

Researchers are working to create similar, more modern devices to use in case of a ventilator shortage. Additionally, a company from Hays, Kansas, recently built an iron lung.

According to the Hays Daily News, Mark Hess, owner of Hess Manufacturing, wanted to do something to help as the states positive tests increased.

The company created a simple-to-operate, 6-foot long chamber. It is about 36 inches around, making it big enough for adults, plugs into a 120-volt outlet, and has a variable frequency drive motor, bellows and programmable digital control.

As of April, Hess was still waiting on the FDA to offer emergency approval to use the iron lung. If it is approved, KWCH12 News reports that the company will be able to create 20 of the devices a week.