An upcoming production at the Midwest Theater will tell the story of a man and his dinosaur — and the actors won’t say a word.

Lightwire Theater will be performing Dino-Light at the Midwest Theater at 4 p.m. on March 8. Tickets are $22-26 for members and $24-28 for non-members. They can be purchased at midwesttheater.com, by calling 308-632-4311 or by stopping at the theater box office.

Created by Ian Carney and Corbin Popp, Lightwire Theater combines storytelling with technology to create family-friendly, electroluminescent shows. The group gained attention during season seven of America’s Got Talent, finishing the competition as semi-finalists and also won Tru TV’s Fake Off.

Carney and Popp met while Carney was dancing on Broadway in Twyla Tharp’s ‘Moving Out.’

“He was the one who originally brought me the el wire,” Carney said. “With my wife and his wife, the four of us really made the piece you’re going to see.”

Dino-Light was created in 2006, after the group had already created characters.

“We made these two characters and asked each other, ‘what would these characters do?’” Carney said.

The result was a simple 10 minute piece.

“It’s a story about a professor who puts together a dinosaur because he wants companionship,” Carney said.

The professor teaches his new dino how to walk and chase things, but then his friendship — and his life — are threatened.

“He’s all excited that this magical thing is happening,” Carney said. “Then the dinosaur takes the next step … and decides it wants to eat him.”

Faced with his only friend wanting to devour him, the professor has to think fast.

“He creates a heart and puts it in the dinosaur,” Carney said. “Then they become best friends.”

After the finished the initial Dino-Light story, they decided to expand on it and make it a feature-length production. After the dinosaur gets his heart, he and the professor are separated and must find each other again.

The show ‘is truly an all ages’ production, Carney said, adding that just like in many Disney movies, there are references for children and adults. The story is told by five actors responsible for individually controlling more than 50 props and characters. Computers aren’t involved in the production and the actors never speak.

“We don’t use language,” Carney said, adding that there’s music in the show. “There’s language in some songs, but it isn’t necessary to understand what’s going on.”

The approach stems from Carney’s ballet background and allows Lightwire to take the show around the world and connect with audiences without worrying about language barriers.

“It’s like that old saying, ‘If the emotion is too big to speak it, you singe it,’” Carney said. “If it’s too big to sing it, you dance it. The emotion you can evoke with movement is huge.”

The costumes and props are created in Lightwire Theater’s shop in New Orleans, using a variety of items that were created for different purposes such as PVC pipes and skateboards.

“The dinosaur’s legs fasten to your wait with a weight lifters belt,” Carney said. “You need hinges on either side for each leg.”

It turns out that a skateboard turned sideways works pretty well.

“You put graphite rods into the wheels and you have the perfect hinge,” Carney said, explaining that it allows the legs to move forward and back, as well as sideways. “We recycle all kinds of stuff.”

In the beginning, shows were powered with a whole lot of batteries that would be thrown out when they stopped working. Now they’ve shifted to a rechargeable system, with the exception of a few pieces that require nine volt batteries.

“Ultimately, they save us money and they’re a really good thing to have in the world, rather than just going through regular AAs,” Carney said. “We used to throw out a lot of batteries.”

While it’s the lights that offer the initial ‘wow factor’ for audiences, but the goal stretches beyond looking really cool, Carney said.

“Our goal is to make them forget how cool this stuff is as soon as possible,” he said. “We give you the moment to show you how cool it is, but we also know that moment goes away. The fact that you care for these characters – that’s the moment that needs to stay … the substance is a really big part of what we’re trying to do.”