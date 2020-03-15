All Panhandle schools will be closed throughout the next two weeks, according to information being released at Panhandle schools.

Earlier Sunday, Kimball Public Schools had announced that it will close through the end of the month, following advice from health district officials to "flatten the curve" in the spread of the COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus.

In a letter distributed to parents, district officials announced the decision had been made in collaboration with officials of Panhandle Public Health District and school administrators. According to a voicemail alert issued later, all schools in the Panhandle would be closed for the next two weeks.

Scottsbluff Public Schools has confirmed that closure with a notice on its website that all schools in the ESU #13 service area would be closed. The recommendations come from PPHD's COVID 19 Unified Command. A press release from PPHD was not yet available.

A list of school closures is being kept online by the Nebraska Department of Education. Schools in the ESU #12 areas are: Schools in the service area, according to its website, are: Alliance, Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Chadron, Crawford, Creek Valley Schools (Crawford), Garden County, Gering, Gordon-Rushville, Hemingford, Kimball, Leyton, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, Potter-Dix, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Sioux County.

In the Kimball letter, officials said: "Our health professionals have a strong focus on 'Flattening the Curve.' This means an effort to slow the rate of infection so that the number of people who will need hospital services remains in the range that our health care system can provide."

Classes are currently expected to begin again on March 30 "if an assessment of the situation is favorable," according to the letter from Kimball officials.

Kimball advised that elementary students would receive a learning packet for kids to complete and at the junior/senior high school level, some teachers will offer educational opportunities online and learning packets.

Officials have also been working on plans to offer boxed lunches.

Officials in other districts have said on Facebook posts and other notifications that further details would be coming.

No confirmed cases have yet to be reported in the Panhandle, but schools had already announced plans last week to suspend activities and events throughout many districts.

Other closings:

— Scottsbluff YMCA has announced that all locations of its programs during the next two weeks, including its fitness facilities.