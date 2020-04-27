As people anticipate the relaxation of directed health measures, Panhandle Public Health District officials have been answering questions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced last week that directed health measures would be relaxed in most of the state’s health districts, including in the Panhandle Public Health District.

“I’d like to say that we have them all figured out, but we don’t yet,” Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said. “We’re still waiting for more guidance from the governor’s office.”

Ricketts has issued the directed health measures by individual district. Engel said PPHD officials will clarify some points.

Nail and cosmetology salons, tattoo and massage parlors will be able to re-open on May 4, however, operators and patrons are required to wear a mask.

“I know that masks are in short supply right now, but there is some guidance out there about how to make a mask, a cloth mask, that may be helpful to you,” she said. For example, “If you are a salon owner, you can always ask that a patron wear a mask when they come.”

Restaurants will be able to offer dine-in options, though there are limits: limit of 50% capacity at a time, maintain 6-foot social distancing between parties and limit parties to six or less. Engel said that some restaurants have indicated that even if they are at 50% capacity, they would not be able to maintain 6-foot social distancing between parties. In that case, Engel said, those restaurants would have to operate at a lower capacity.

Additional limits prevent restaurants from serving buffets or salad bars, unless a server gets food for the customers. Bars will continue to be limited to carryout or delivery services, unless they serve food. Dine-in restaurants can serve alcohol, but it can only be served while the patron is eating. Bar seating is not allowed.

Additional measures for health care facilities and daycares have also been outlined, allowing them to open as long as they meet certain criteria.

Churches will be allowed to be open to congregants, with weddings and funerals also allowed. Restrictions, such as ensuring 6-feet between families and not allowing the passing of items, have been outlined. However, Engel clarified on Monday that receptions continue to not be allowed as gatherings continue to be limited to 10 persons.

Engel said she has received some questions about whether businesses or facilities have to open. Businesses or facilities can voluntarily remain closed or have tighter restrictions, if they like.

It’s really up to each individual business and facility, she said.

As of Monday afternoon, coronavirus cases over the weekend had increased by five, with Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell reporting 45 people had tested positive in the district.

The newest case — just announced before the daily briefing — involves a woman in her 30s in Cheyenne County. The woman was identified as a close contact of a person who had tested positive.

Four new coronavirus cases were announced over the weekend in Scotts Bluff County: Two females, one in her 40s and one youth; a man in his 40s; and a teen boy, all identified as having been close contacts of a persons who previously tested positive.

Case break downs are: 1 case, Box Butte County; 1 case, Morrill County; 6 cases, Cheyenne County; 10 cases, Kimball County; and 27 cases, Scotts Bluff County.

Twenty-eight people have been recovered. Schnell said that the definition of a person as recovered had been updated by the Center for Disease Control, requiring that 10 days of quarantine after symptoms present, and a dramatic reduction of symptoms, including being fever-free without medications controlling the fever and lack of cough.

“We do monitor them until they meet those standards and those standards may change again,” she said, saying standards are updated as the CDC learns more about how the virus is presenting in people.

For more information about the coronavirus cases in the Panhandle or directed health measures, visit pphd.org.