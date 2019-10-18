Upward Bound: Program helps vets return to school

SCOTTSBLUFF — For the past 20 years, the TRIO/Veterans Upward Bound program at Western Nebraska Community College has been helping veterans get on the track to success as they enroll in college.

The program is federally funded through the Department of Education.

“The program is for lower income students whose parents haven’t earned a bachelor’s degree,” said Upward Bound Assistant Director Chris Wolf. “We’re a pre-college program for veterans who have served at least 181 days in the military. Our goal is to give them the tools to be successful in earning a college degree and guide them through the process.”

The local Upward Bound program is required to serve at least 125 students a year. They also have a satellite campus in Rapid City. Over the years, they’ve helped almost 1,500 students.

“Everybody has their own success story,” Wolf said. “Some come here without a firm idea of what career path to pursue. Others have a definite idea but end up changing things. They come from all age groups, but all our students are non-traditional and not straight out of high school.”

One of her students joined Upward Bound in his 40s when he came back to school. He’s now a resident in a medical facility.

Others that had received injuries in the military and can’t continue preforming their job will join Upward Bound as part of their vocational rehab retraining in a new career.

“My ultimate goal is to see these men and women walk across the graduation stage,” Wolf said. “But some of them decide that traditional college isn’t for them. Formal school isn’t for everybody.”

She said the college has been extremely supportive of the Upward Bound mission. Starting with a two-room office, they’ve recently moved into new spacious offices on the upper floor at WNCC.

“The men and women in the program group together and make families,” Wolf said. “That’s what they do as part of the military.”

One of the people in the program is Cliff Miller, who served 12 years in the U.S. Army, where he was working on a psychology degree. After getting out in 1995 as a disabled combat veteran, he worked in the car business for the next 22 years.

“I decided to stop complaining and start doing something about it,” Miller said. “I got back into school to get back my study habits.”

After completing an academic year at WNCC, he plans to transfer to Bellevue University to finish his bachelor’s degree and work on a master’s degree and then a doctorate in psychology.

“The program here is awesome,” Miller said. “I’d advise any veteran with even a smidgen of interest in getting back into school to come in and get things started.”

The TRIO/Veterans Upward Bound program at Western Nebraska Community College has scheduled a celebratory luncheon to mark 20 years of service to veterans.

The luncheon is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 a.m. in the John N. Harms Center on the WNCC campus. Live music will be provided by country music performer and Navy veteran Justin Kane, whose video “American Strong” has been getting a lot of attention.

For reservations, call Chris Wolf at 308-635-6042.