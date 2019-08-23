SCOTTSBLUFF - The United States Department of Agriculture Friday announced that it has determined that an irrigation tunnel collapse in Wyoming was due to natural causes and will be an insurable event for ag producers.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie irrigation tunnel collapse was caused by unusually high precipitation. Because the collapse can be attributed to a natural cause, it will be an insurable event for producers affected by the irrigation disruption.
Grower Curt Schaneman, who farms approximately 500 acres of sugar beets, dry beans, corn and alfalfa in the Gering Valley, said he was relieved when he heard the news Friday morning.
“You never want to farm for insurance,” Schaneman said. “Everybody has been up in arms wondering what we’re going to do, so this is a real weight lifted off our shoulders to know that there is some relief coming for us. ... Being what it is, it’s just nice to know that there is some support out there for us.”
“This is great news and it’s exactly what we’ve been fighting for since the tunnel collapsed on July 17,” U.S. Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb) said in a release. “The USDA did the right thing by covering this loss and preventing a bunch of bankruptcies in the Panhandle. It’s the honest thing to do. Our farmers have been put through the ringer and still have a long way to go, but this is a huge relief for Nebraska agriculture.”
U.S. Senator Deb Fisher, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, praised the decision.
“I appreciate the Risk Management Agency making the determination that the Gering-Fort Laramie-Goshen irrigation tunnel collapse is an insurable event,” Fisher announced. “Because of this decision, Nebraska ag producers submitting claims for production and prevented planting losses will have more certainty about how this will be treated under their crop insurance policies. I want to thank Secretary Perdue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for working with Nebraska and Wyoming to mitigate the effects of this irrigation disruption.”
