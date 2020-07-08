Food insecurity, a problem in the community even before people knew what COVID-19 was, has only been made worse as the virus caused economic as well as health disruptions.

To help meet the food needs of the area, Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) is now participating in the USDA Farmers to Families program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Carmen Trevino, CAPWN family stabilization manager, said they will be making available a box of fresh produce, a box of meats and a box of dairy products and a half-gallon of milk each week to families who participate in the program.

“The program is for any family who is in need of the food,” Trevino said. “We’re not asking for income information or anything else.”

Starting July 10 and every Friday through August, food will be distributed from the CAPWN commodities warehouse on Crescent Drive in Gering. Hours are from 9-11 a.m.

“People only need to drive by and the food will be loaded into their vehicle,” Trevino said. “The only thing we ask is what community they’re from and the number of adults and children in the household. That way we can keep track of who we serve.”

Trevino said the program got started locally after she was contacted by the food distributor Cash-Wa, one of the companies contracted with USDA to distribute the food. The program is already active in the Chadron and Alliance areas of the northern Panhandle.

Trevino said the food distribution program will not only be in Gering, but also at the CAPWN office in Sidney, where food distribution will take place on Tuesdays.

Each household will receive three boxes: one of fresh produce, one of meat like chicken breasts, bologna and chicken nuggets, and one of dairy with items like cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, as well as a half-gallon of milk.

“With the COVID crisis going on, so many people are in need of food,” Trevino said. “Some people have been laid off from work and the families are hurting and struggling to stay afloat. Food insecurity is real and that’s where we want to help.”

CAPWN has already sponsored three mobile food pantries that served close to 900 families.

This Friday, CAPWN will be receiving a truckload of food, enough to serve 500 households. That continues on every Friday through August.

“We’re excited to offer this new program to help serve the community in need,” Trevino said. “I hope people who need the help won’t hesitate to come out.”

People who plan to take advantage of the program are asked to turn east on Twin City Drive, near the Midtown Animal Clinic, and drive around back. The road loops around to Crescent Drive and the CAPWN warehouse. Trevino said that’s the easiest way to keep traffic from backing up along 10th Street.

For more information on the program, call CAPWN, 308-635-3089.

jpurvis@starherald.com