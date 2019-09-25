SIDNEY — A little over a year ago, Office Manager Kari Fecht was a lone employee in the original Cabela’s corporate office building in downtown Sidney.

Today, Xpanxion, a part of the UST Global Group, has 70 full-time employees in the building with plans for another 30-40 by the end of this year and another 100 in 2020. Xpanxion processes insurance claims for a multitude of different clients.

“By this time next year, I’m going to venture to bet that this facility will be at capacity,” Fecht said. While the building itself is structurally sound, Xpanxion is working to reconfigure the layout of cubicles and office areas to ensure the security of confidential client information as more positions are added.

“The growth that we’re going to see in 2020 I think will be outstanding,” Fecht said. “I just hope we can find the workforce to fill the positions. I know that there are people moving to Sidney. I know that the housing market is getting better. That’s everybody’s concern, finding enough people to fill the positions. On a daily basis, we have people walking in or e-mailing resumes to us, so there’s still people out there looking for jobs.”

Sidney Mayor Roger Gallaway said he has been encouraged by what he has seen from Xpanxion and the use of what was an empty building.

“The growth and use of that facility, which had been dormant for a while has been outstanding,” he said. “They’re highly optimistic that they’ll go even beyond those job projections as they continue to add more clients.”

Xpanxion is big on rural development, making Sidney a good fit for it’s future plans and growth. Fecht, a Colorado native and former Cabela’s employee who still commutes from nearby Haxtun, Colo., knew the potential of the workforce.

“We picked Sidney because we knew the workforce was here with the buyout of Cabela’s via Bass Pro,” she said. “We knew we had some workforce here that we could take advantage of, and to alleviate some of that burden on the City of Sidney.”

As the lunch hour approached and employees headed out of the building for their breaks, Fecht reflected on new businesses in Sidney, not just Xpanxion.

“It’s amazing for Sidney,” she said. “Not only are we employing a great number of people within our company, but it’s a boost for the economy. Look at these people going out the door right now that could be going to a local restaurant for lunch, could be going to Wal-Mart to get their shopping done, could be going to get their oil changed. I just think the economy is going to benefit from us keeping all these people employed and keeping these people in Sidney.”

City of Sidney Economic Development Director Melissa Norgard said the physical location of Xtenxion is ideal for its employees to visit other downtown businesses.

“They’re located in a great building,” she said. “We really hope that flows through to some of the service and retail industries that are located downtown.”

In addition to the employees located in Sidney, Fecht said there is a desire throughout the corporation (UST has approximately 23,000 employees worldwide) to shop locally and be a part of the local community.

“We’re here to stay,” Fecht said. “We’re not going anywhere. ... I was the very first employee here. I sat in this building for three weeks by myself getting everything up and running and going. Just to see that there’s 70-80 people here speaks great things for the company and for the dedication that we’re going to have to the City of Sidney.”