A new talent show with an old-school twist is coming to the valley, and local teens are encouraged to audition.

“Most of the contests and things we have in the valley are vocal,” Andrea Graham, administrative coordinator for the Ancova Empowerment Project, said. “One of our board members liked the idea of bringing back the old variety show format that you see on TV.”

Variety in the Valley is set to take place at 7 p.m. on April 17 at Scottsbluff High School, but auditions need to be submitted by the end of February. The event, which is a fundraiser benefiting AEP and the Scottsbluff High School Music Tech Department, is open to those in grades 6-12 with a talent to share.

This year’s show is focused mainly on traditional talents, including singing, dancing and playing musical instruments but Graham said they hope to make it an annual event that will eventually include “off-beat” talents such as magicians.

“We want to give everybody that opportunity to showcase who they are,” Graham said. “If they have a talent, let’s show that to the world.”

Auditions must be recorded on video and uploaded to Youtube. Entrants need to send the link to their video to ancova.empowerment.project@gmail.com by Feb. 29. Entry forms are available from www.ancovaep.org and those with questions can call 308-225-0016.

Graham said teens who are interested in entering shouldn’t be worried about having the perfect audition video.

“We’re not looking for perfect right now – just do the absolute best that you can,” Graham said.

Finalists will be selected from the entries by a panel of judges and notified about a month before the event, giving them plenty of time to perfect their performance, she said.

The cost to enter is $20 for solo acts; duos and groups are $40.

“If various show choirs in the valley would like to come and perform a song or two … we invite them to come and participate for no charge,” Graham said.

The event aligns closely with AEP’s mission of empowering young people in a challenging world. The non-profit exists to connect children ages 11-19 who’ve faced problems, including behaviorally, legally or economically, with ways to learn and be successful through the arts.

“We like to advocate for the kids who might be left behind, those kids who might not be seen,” Graham said. “That’s what we’re doing with Variety in the Valley – we’re giving them chance to be seen.”

Students who are part of the AEP program start out working one-on-one with a faculty member to either learn a musical instrument or perfect their skills if they already play.

“Then the kids all come together to choose a project,” Graham said.

During the last session, students chose to write and produce an entire script, complete with music and sound effects.

“They filmed an entire mini movie,” Graham said. “I can’t believe what they kids learn to do.”

Those who need help from AEP are sometimes forgotten by the rest of the world or disregarded because of the challenges they’ve had, she said.

“A lot of times the kids we’re working with haven’t had their time in the sun,” Graham said. “They need someone to believe in them and give them the opportunity. That’s what AEP is really all about.”​

