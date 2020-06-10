The local Veterans Service Office and VFW Post #1681 will be providing ceremonies virtually for Flag Day Sunday.

Traditionally, the Veterans Service Office and VFW Post host a Flag Day ceremony at the West Nebraska Veterans Home. However, due to coronavirus restrictions at the home, the ceremony won’t be able to be held, Veterans Service Officer John Brehm said.

The two organizations will come together to conduct a ceremony at the VFW Post on Saturday morning. The ceremony will include the traditional folding of the flags and the presentation about its meaning. The Star-Herald will film the ceremony and it will be available on its website, starherald.com, and on its YouTube channel on Sunday, June 14.

Tom Arends, Commander of VFW Post 1681, said in a press release that he encourages everyone to fly their American Flag on Flag Day on Sunday, June 14.

Also, he said, anyone who has a flag that needs to be destroyed, please drop it off on the bench by the south door of the VFW Post, 2710 N. 10th St. in Gering and they will make sure it gets destroyed properly.