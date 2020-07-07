The National Balloon Federation of America announced Tuesday that it will postpone its 2020 U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championship event until next year, citing the growing number of COVID-19 exposures throughout the nation.

Colleen Johnson, executive director of the Old West Balloon Fest, said the event committee has been working closely with the national federation to address address concerns due to the pandemic. The groups wanted to know whether it was worthwhile to schedule the competition this year. Their joint decision was to postpone the event.

Scotts Bluff County is in its second year of a three-year agreement to host the National Competition. Even with the postponement, the local area will host the event for 2021 and 2022.

“With the surge of coronavirus in some states, some of the balloon pilots were concerned about traveling through there,” Johnson said. “About 30% of the pilot population is an older group, people who are more at risk for contracting the virus.”

Johnson said that many pilots have already decided not to participate this year.

“Some of our top competitors couldn’t come this year, so it wouldn’t really be a national championship without them,” she said.

The National Balloon Federation of America also has an agreement with its Canadian counterpart group, allowing Canadian balloon pilots to stage their own championship as part of the event.

“Our border with Canada is closed at least until July 21, so they would be unable to participate this year,” Johnson said.

There is some good news in spite of the postponement. The Old West Balloon Fest is still scheduled for Aug. 12-15. It will also serve as the national qualifying event for pilots seeking to compete in the 2021 National Championship.

“We’ll still have about 40 balloons, but not the 80 we had last year,” Johnson said. “The event starts on Aug. 12 with a night glow at Five Rocks Amphitheater. Competition will be going on from Aug. 13-16. We’ll have some returning pilots and some who haven’t flown here before.”

The local economy will also feel the impact of not having the National Championship event in 2020.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, said the decision was disappointing but understandable with COVID-19 still a threat.

“After last year’s event, we did some research into the general economic impact after the first year of nationals,” she said. “With both pilots and visitors coming in for the 10-day event, the overall economic impact on the community was somewhere between $600,000 and $750,000.”

She added the size of the impact won’t be as large with the Old West Balloon Fest, but the community will still see an economic boost from the pilots and visitors who attend.

“Unfortunately, the postponement is just another product of the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative effect it’s had on tourism in general on a worldwide scale,” Niedan-Streeks said. “But we’ll still have two more years to host the National Championship.”

Brenda Leisy, director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, said there might be some advantages to the postponement.

“We’re supposed to be social distancing while the pandemic is still a threat,” Leisy said. “We wouldn’t want so many people showing up that we’d have to turn some of them away over health and safety concerns.”

Tourism industry statistics reveal that more people are staying closer to home when they travel for vacations this year.

“Maybe this is an opportunity for us to have a great activity for residents of Colorado, Wyoming and surrounding states,” Leisy said. “Hopefully, we can get some new people coming in for the Old West Balloon Fest because people are being extremely cautious this year.”

For more information on the Old West Balloon Fest, visit its webpage, theoldwestballoonfest.com.