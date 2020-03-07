In a day and age when most communities and organizations are struggling to find volunteers, Potter seems to have the market cornered.

The town of 365 has approximately 50 active volunteers, and seemingly a different project for each individual in town. Whether it be the Collective Gathering, a volunteer-run antique store, the six-hole golf course or the new Community Building, a $600,000 project to renovate and add to the former American Legion building, Potter has people in place to get things done.

Hal Enevoldsen, a landscape artist, has been instrumental in helping Potter become an Arbor Day Community and helping with trees and landscaping for the golf course. He has also helped spearhead a program along with the Natural Resource District to get rid of dead trees in the community and replace them with new ones.

“The NRD has a very good program where the NRD pays half of the cost of the tree removals and the planting,” Enevoldsen said. “The village does a quarter, and the homeowner does a quarter. It’s been pretty easy to encourage removals and plantings. Usually, you’re fighting with landowners to remove dead and diseased trees, but with this program, it’s pretty conducive to getting healthy trees.”

Hal’s brother Kirk Enevoldsen said when representatives from Panhandle Area Development District were in town to help with the city’s comprehensive plan, they were surprised at how many volunteer programs are found in Potter.

“PADD was surprised that we have so many organizations,” Kirk said, “but that we don’t have any trouble getting people to volunteer.”

Hal said the attitude of the people of the town helps.

“Everything has been handed down from generation to generation,” Hal said. “That’s just what’s expected. And we try to make it fun too. There’s not a lot to do in Potter, so you get together, you do a little work, a little project and come together.”

Village Board Chair Joe Borla said he was recruited to “volunteer” and run for his first village board as soon as he moved to town in the early 1990s.

“When I moved here in 1990 and the locals found this new guy,” Borla said as he shared the story across the table from Hal and Kirk Enevoldsen, “they coerced me into running for the board, and I’m the only person that actually had an election committee. ... I had three or four ladies – because I didn’t know anybody, I don’t even think I knew you guys – they had this committee, and they went door-to-door, telling them that they should vote for me. And I got elected, imagine that.”

Hal, who was the Village Board Chair at the time, said he has a different take on what happened.

“I like to think of it as welcoming of newcomers, and getting people involved,” he said with a smile. “A lot of times people go to communities, and they don’t feel like they’re part of it. Hopefully we reach out to new people.”

With so many projects to be done, having a strong volunteer base is critical. Keeping that volunteer base becomes just as critical.

“A lot of the projects we do, like the Community Building project, are projects where we go out and that way you’re not sitting in your house watching TV,” Hal said. “You’re going out and playing golf with your friends. We’ve got a lot of events and things like that. I think it’s that feeling of community like that that draws people to Potter. You’re a part of something. You’re not just in your own house doing your own thing. You’re a part of something, a group of people that are having fun doing things.”

