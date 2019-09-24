Volunteers make Monument Marathon possible, race director says

GERING — Over the past eight years, the Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon has been a big success, drawing runners from across the nation and other countries as well.

The annual marathon is a fundraising event for the Western Nebraska Community College Foundation to provide scholarships for students in need.

About 500 runners show up each year for full marathon, half-marathon and 5K distances, so it takes a lot of people to keep the event running smoothly.

“We always tell our volunteers it takes over 300 people to make this event happen,” said Race Director Jennifer Reisig. “The volunteers are the key to us having a successful race day.”

Just prior to the Monument Marathon, six training sessions were scheduled for volunteers to learn what they’ll be doing the day of the event.

“We have a great crew of volunteers this year,” Reisig said. “Some of them have helped us for years, some have been here since the beginning, and we also have some newcomers who are helping us for the first time.”

One of the most important areas for volunteers is course marshals. Thirty-nine of them are located in strategic areas along the marathon course where runners need to know what’s ahead. It could be a hazard, a place where the course crosses a road or other instructions.

There are also four bike marshals that ride in front of the leader for both men and women in the full marathon and half-marathon distances. Other bike marshals ride along the course to watch for hazards and offer assistance to runners as needed.

Another vital area on the course is the aid stations. Eleven sponsors set up stations that are staffed by volunteers from their company. They’re a place where runners can stop for water or Gatorade and extra ice.

“We have a large number of volunteers who help at both the start line and the finish line,” Reisig said. “Physical therapists and chiropractors are at the finish line to help runners with slight injuries they might have received on the course.”

One of the many volunteers is Dave Nash, a life sciences instructor at WNCC. He’s been involved in the Monument Marathon since its first year. Nash has been one of the course marshals in a two-block area where all three paths cross each other.

“It’s the only place where both the marathon and half-marathon courses cross each other,” he said. “It’s a cool place because I get to see everybody that signed up for the race, even the 5K runners. We direct traffic so all the runners stay on the right course.”

As a former runner, Nash has been a cross country and track coach in the area, including at Gering High School.

“I know a lot of the folks who are in the race so it’s always fun to see some of them coming back to the area,” he said. “It’s also nice to see new people and welcome them to our community.”

As an employee of the college, Nash said he’s always been interested in supporting their outreach to area students. Even before the inaugural Monument Marathon, the college sponsored shorter distance runs to aid the WNCC Foundation.

“There’s always been a huge need for scholarship opportunities,” he said. “It’s becoming harder and harder for kids to come to school without also having to work. Scholarships are very helpful to ease the financial burden they take on and allow them to come to school.”