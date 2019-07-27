MITCHELL — Over 70 balloons will soar through the sky over Mitchell as the 2019 Old West Balloon Fest and National Championship Competition and Mass Ascension take place Aug. 10-17.

The national competition will coincide with the OWBF. With the additional pilots coming to the valley, Sherri Cargile, balloon fest volunteer team leader, said more volunteers are needed.

“Since this is a whole week long event, every single morning there’s going to be flights,” Cargile said.

As of Thursday, July 25, Cargile had received 125 volunteer applications, but they are hoping at least 30 more people sign up for each day to cover the target locations and help the pilots. From volunteers helping the pilot and crews inflate and pack up the balloon’s envelope to volunteers measuring bean bag distance at target sites, the community is asked to donate a couple hours of their mornings to make the event run smoothly.

There are upwards of eight scoring sites each day with four to five people scheduled to be at each one.

“We have scoring teams and not all of the scoring sites may be hit every day, but we’re prepared for whatever direction the wind is blowing,” Cargile said. “We’re gauging at 20 to 30 people just for scoring per day.”

Cargile said volunteers who have helped at target sites in the past expressed the joy they had seeing the balloonists getting low to the ground before dropping the bean bags onto an X.

“They are down there cheering on the balloonists,” she said. “Once the balloonists pass, the volunteers measure how close the bean bag is to the center of the X.”

The racing balloons have smaller envelopes than other hot air balloons, which helps them change their elevation quicker.

Some of the national balloon pilots have crews to help them cold air inflate their balloons, but some ask for additional help. The national balloonists will pilot balloons with envelopes ranging in size from 50,000 to 60,000 cubic feet.

OWBF balloon pilots also like having local volunteers help with setting up the basket and envelope.

“The Old West Balloon Fest pilots like to have our crew from our local people because they have already hooked up with them in previous years,” Cargile said. “Some of them even request volunteers from previous years.”

Colleen Johnson, who is helping organize the balloon fest and also helps her husband, Mike, pilot a hot air balloon, said if there are a limited number of volunteers, that impacts pilots’ abilities to fly.

“If we don’t have enough people helping with the balloon, you can’t inflate it,” Johnson said. “We might have a situation where pilots won’t be able to fly if they don’t have enough volunteers.”

After the balloonists are in the air, the public is asked not to follow the balloons to avoid unnecessary congestion on the roads and to allow the crews to get to the balloons. Target sites will be announced daily where the public can watch the balloons.

For volunteers who have helped with balloon fest events in the past, Johnson said this year will be different.

“They will be volunteering for a longer period of time (more days this year) and they won’t meet out at Mitchell Air Field,” she said. “The national pilots will take off from different locations each day, so they will get that information from their pilots.”

To kick off the national competition and balloon fest week, volunteers are invited to a volunteer appreciation barbecue at the Gering Civic Center Aug. 11. At that event, volunteers will receive their packets with assignments, a parking pass and T-shirt. The parking pass will allow volunteers to also attend the Night Glow.

Volunteers are asked to help volunteer from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m.

To sign-up as a volunteer, visit TheOldWestBalloonFest.com/volunteers/. The public is asked to fill in their cell phone numbers on the form, since text message will be the primary source of contact for updates to flight schedules and launching locations throughout the week.

“It’s a very easy process to fill out the form,” Cargile said. “It is user-friendly. We will be contacting volunteers soon about the time frame for the crewing and scoring.”