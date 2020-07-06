Walk, vigil held to remember Change Englebert

The valley hasn’t forgotten about Chance Englebert, a 25-year-old Moorcroft, Wyoming, man who went missing last year.

On Monday, July 6, the anniversary of the last time Englebert was seen, several community members took a walk and held a prayer vigil.

Led by Monica Ream, they followed the last known path taken by him.

Ream is not related to Englebert — she has quite a few years as a 911 dispatcher under her belt, and said she’s always been drawn to cases of missing people.

“When they did the big search parties, I wanted to get involved,” she said.

As the anniversary rolled around, a prayer vigil was planned by his family in Edgemont, South Dakota. Locally, Ream wanted to find a way to let Englebert’s family, his wife and his son know that the community still cares, and to remind the community that Chance still hasn’t been located.

“I just couldn’t imagine,” Debbie Wademan said of how Englebert’s loved ones are feeling. “He just vanished without a trace.”

The Gering Police Department recently told the Star-Herald that there haven’t been any new leads in the case.

“It’s been a year,” said Ream. “There have been a thousand theories, but nothing concrete.”

On July 6, 2019, video footage of Englebert was recorded at two businesses in Gering, including near Domino’s Pizza, where the route for Monday evening’s walk began.

While the walkers may not have had a personal connection to Englebert, they all wanted to let his family know he is loved.

“I feel like he’s one of my kids,” Robin Otzel said.

“I have boys around the same age,” Melissa Schanaman said.

The group made their way to Martha Road, toward an area of Terrytown where he was recorded walking past an apartment complex. He was last seen in the area of Terry Boulevard and Stable Club Road in Terrytown.

Ream led supporters to the pavilion at Terry’s Lake for a prayer vigil led by Rev. Tyson Lambertson of The Rock Church. They then followed the route back to their cars.

Ream said she’d hoped to have more participants than the handful who came, but she was grateful for those who did show up for Englebert. Regardless of attendance, Englebert remains in the hearts and prayers of many community members,

“A lot of people love that kid,” she said. “We’ve kind of adopted him.”