University of Nebraska President Finalist Walter “Ted” Carter met with community leaders and the public during a public forum at the University of Nebraska Extension Center in Scottsbluff Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Carter, 60, shared his story and how he came to apply for the presidency position at NU. He told of his arrival in the state on Oct. 31, and shared other details of his past, from being a student in a one high school town where his mother was his teacher for three of his four years of high school to being the first in his hometown in Rhode Island to be appointed to the Naval Academy.

Carter completed combat missions in countries like Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan for the Navy. From that service, he received numerous awards, which include the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star.

He holds the American record for the most aircraft carrier-based plane landings. He says he now wants to bring his experience to the University of Nebraska. After retiring in July 2019, Carter decided it was time for a new adventure. While on vacation with his wife, he learned how fast life can change.

“I got a call from former president of Ohio State University Rod McDavis,” he said. “Rod got a hold of my emails and called me and said, ‘Are you aware that the University of Nebraska is looking for a new systems president?’ I had no idea.”

He transitioned from a career in the navy to one in higher education, a decision that aligned with his family’s passion. For the past five years, he served as the U.S. Naval Academy superintendent and prior to that, he spent a year as the president of the U.S. Naval War College.

As he read through the nine leadership pillars outlined with the job, Carter said felt a calling: “Everything I had done in my life, everything that I had experienced in higher education or in my operations as being a servant-leader, meeting with very complex organizations and complex tasks, I felt like they were talking to me.”

Within a few weeks of applying, he received a call informing him he was the “priority candidate.”

“I became emotional,” Carter said. “I don’t become emotional very often and I said, ‘I believe that this is my highest calling in my life.’”

As NU’s “priority candidate,” he will spend 30 days traveling the state to meet with Nebraskans. Carter was named the candidate by a unanimous vote from the Board of Regents and a 23-member advisory search committee. They are working with the East Coast consultant AGB Search to identify qualified candidates.

While it unclear the direction the Board of Regents will take, Carter expressed his intention to fulfill the responsibilities if given the opportunity.

“I have a large fire for higher education,” Carter said. “I have no intention to do anything less than fulfilling my role.”

After sharing his story, he welcomed questions from the public, with many people expressing excitement for the University of Nebraska.

Roger Sinha, who works with Platte Valley Group and Venture Capital, said he is honored for Carter and his wife, Lynda to be a part of NU’s next chapter.

“I was honored to have met Admiral Ted Carter and his wife Lynda,” Sinha said. “His dedication to build Annapolis was unparalleled. He will do wonders at both UNL and Nebraska and lead it to the 21st century.”

Sinha added that people of Nebraska should be filled with gratitude if Carter is offered, and accepts, the position.

Sen. John Stinner of District 48 said, “The extension division is a special place. My wife used to work at WNCC (Western Nebraska Community College) so transferring credits from WNCC to the university system is an important piece that we’re trying to do from a workforce development standpoint.”

Carter expressed interest in learning more about the Nebraska Legislature to understand the state’s challenges and add value to the state.

If he is offered the position and chooses to accept it, Carter said it’s important for him to empower students to tell their stories.

Throughout his state tour, Carter said the public has communicated a couple keys for the next NU president. The people care about the process of selecting the next president and they welcomed he and his wife.

“There is no question that people are invested, this is important to them, this is a new process. Obviously, it’s new to me, but it’s a new process for the state of Nebraska. I have been putting myself out there and everybody gets to vote on me.”

The president oversees the NU system, which includes campuses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis. The chancellors report to the president and the president reports to the Board of Regents.

Carter would replace former president Hank Bounds, who stepped down from the position in August. Bounds served as NU’s president for 4.5 years. Susan Fritz has served as interim president since Bounds stepped down.

Throughout the search, the Regents need to name only one finalist after university leaders convinced the state legislature to amend state law to require NU to publicly share only the “priority candidate” for the president and chancellors. Prior to the change three years ago, the names of four finalists were available to the public.