LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska announced a final set of public forums with the priority candidate to serve as NU’s next president, Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.

Carter will visit Scottsbluff next week, bringing to a close a statewide vetting tour that has included stops in a dozen Nebraska communities. Carter was named the priority candidate for president by a unanimous vote of the Board of Regents at its Oct. 25 meeting. His appointment is now subject to a 30-day public review period before the Board could consider naming him president-elect.

Details on the additional events follow:

Tuesday, Nov. 12

— 10 to 11:30 a.m.: Community forum at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff

— Noon to 1 p.m. MST: Community lunch with the Scottsbluff Rotary Club, Scottsbluff Country Club, 5014 Ave. I, Scottsbluff

Events in Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk were also announced. Events in Kearney, Curtis, North Platte, Grand Island, Lincoln, Beatrice, Nebraska City and Omaha have been previously announced.

Carter is the immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and a former president of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. Nebraskans are invited to submit feedback to the Board anytime during the 30-day review period by contacting presidentsearch@nebraska.edu.