War College: Film producer remembers college years

SCOTTSBLUFF — For Ohio resident Mark Donahue, returning to the area was like going back in time – a time when students, mostly from other parts of the country, were arriving in western Nebraska to attend Hiram Scott College.
Donahue, who’s been writing books and scripts for about 10 years, wanted to tell the story of his college days.
“My first day on campus was Oct. 5, 1965,” he said. “I was in the college’s first class and stayed until 1967. Then I returned home and graduated from a school in Ohio.”
Recruited from Dayton, Ohio by Forddy Anderson, Donahue was a guard on the college’s first basketball team.
“I had a story in the back of my mind about Hiram Scott College that I wanted to tell,” he said. “My wife encouraged me to go for it, so I wrote a script.”
Some producers in California liked what they read and wanted to turn it into a film. So Donahue returned to see if the area would be suitable for filming.
While in the area, Donahue and co-producer Linda Jordan made a stop at The Bard’s Den Books and Beyond in Scottsbluff to sign copies of his novel “Last at Bat” and share recollections about the town with residents.
The film Donahue is shooting is called “War College.” The story revolves around five young men who came to Hiram Scott College in 1965. Each of them had a different reason for coming. It wasn’t just about avoiding the draft during the Vietnam War.
“They’re from different parts of the country and we follow their stories, their experiences and the people they meet,” Donahue said. “The five of them would usually meet at a local bakery for donuts before classes.”
At an end-of-school-year beer bash, they made a final stop at the bakery. They also plan to meet at the bakery again sometime in the future, eventually agreeing on 50 years.
“The story revolves around what happened to the group after they left Hiram Scott because some of them didn’t come back,” Donahue said. “It follows the impact the college and the community had on them.”
Fifty years later, one of them is sitting in front of the bakery with a bag of donuts, wondering if anyone else will show up. Someone taps him on the shoulder and asks, “Are you going to eat all those donuts yourself?”
Another scene from the script actually happened to Donahue. At Christmas time he was standing at the town’s one red light and a local family was standing next to him. The father asked what he was doing for Christmas and invited him to their home for dinner.
Donahue said they had recognized him from the basketball team and later they started coming to all the games.
“I found out a lot of the students had the same experience,” he said. “We were treated very kindly by the local people.”
Hiram Scott College was first envisioned by a group of local community leaders to spur economic development. It was a success, as several of the school’s graduates stayed in the area to create their own lives and businesses.
Ironically, once the Vietnam War started winding down in the early 1970s, college enrollments also started going down. Hiram Scott was no different.
The college hired more recruiters to attract new students, but enrollment continued to plummet. In December 1970, the trustees declared bankruptcy.