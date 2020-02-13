As per usual, Nebraska’s weather can’t make up it’s mind.

Residents in the valley woke up to a dusting of snow on Thursday morning, with most areas seeing around an inch.

“There was a report out of Sioux County of about an inch and a half,” Jeff Garmon of the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said. “Scottsbluff had .8, so about an inch.”

Garmon said the snow band set up between Cheyenne and Scottsbluff, dropping 2-4 inches on the northeastern side of Cheyenne.

“The weekend starts out on a really good note,” he said.

Things are going to warm up Friday, with a high in the low 50s.

“It is gonna be a little bit breezier,” said Garmon, adding that winds out of the southwest will pick up to about 15 mph this afternoon. “That’s typical for this time of year — it warms up and then you get wind.”

On Friday night, temperatures are expected to be between 15-20 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 45, and winds out of the west of about 5-15 mph.

“We have a new system coming through on Sunday that’ll bring some snow and potentially a little rain,” said Garmon. “Sunday, we will get up near 48, but the temperature will start dropping as we get later into the afternoon.”

A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in forecasted for late Sunday morning, with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. As temperatures drop, there’s a chance of rain showers before 8 p.m., with rain and snow showers predicted to occur throughout the night. The low temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Sunday night.

“We’re probably going to get some snow by Monday morning,” he said. “If you have to work, take a little extra time getting there.”

Monday will be chilly with a high around 35, and a chance of snow going into Monday night. Highs are expected to stay in the 30s through Wednesday, with predicted lows in the 10s.