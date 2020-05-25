The Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs virtual Memorial Day ceremony is available online. It's been touted as the largest Memorial Day observance with the fewest people present in the room.
During the Memorial Day Observance live stream, a candle will be lit by Gold Star Mother Monica Alexander lit a candle to start the ceremonies and the candle will be extinguished at 8 p.m. (CT) by by Gold Star Father Mel Alexander. Their son, Army Corporal Matthew Alexander of Gretna, was killed May 6, 2007, when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Baqubah Iraq. His information can be found on our Nebraska's Fallen memorial page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.