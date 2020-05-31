Dozens of demonstrators walked the streets of Scottsbluff Sunday afternoon in an effort to bring awareness of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Floyd, who was black and was handcuffed, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. Chauvin and the other three officers who took part in the arrest of Floyd, who was suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, were fired Tuesday. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter charges, but the other three officers haven’t been charged.
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff demonstration 2020
Organizers of a Scottsbluff rally that began on East Overland prioritized a peaceful demonstration after many similar protests had turned violent across the country over the past several days.
“I think Ghandi is the one who said it first,” organizer Jose Gonzales said, “an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”
Visit starherald.com Monday or pick up Tuesday's Star-Herald for more coverage from the Scottsbluff's gatherings of protestors. A second gathering, hosted by Panhandle Equality, involved a candlelight vigil and conversation, according to information on social media. Protestors from both gatherings converged as they also walked on Broadway, carrying signs and yelling, "Black Lives Matter," "This is democracy in action," and other phrases, including Floyd's name.
In other areas of the state, protests have not been as peaceful this weekend, according to media throughout the state.
