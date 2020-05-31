Dozens of demonstrators walked the streets of Scottsbluff Sunday afternoon in an effort to bring awareness to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Organizers of two Scottsbluff rallies prioritized a peaceful demonstration after many similar protests had turned violent across the country over the past several days. One group met at the Guadalupe Center for a march through the city’s streets. A second group organized by Panhandle Equality met at Centennial Park for a candlelight vigil. Once the vigil was complete, many participants from that event joined the marchers.

Floyd, who was black and was handcuffed, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. Chauvin and the other three officers who took part in the arrest of Floyd, who was suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, were fired May 26. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter charges, but the other three officers haven’t been charged.

Jose Gonzales, one of the organizers for the Guadalupe Center rally, said he has seen the protests that have turned to looting and violence, but he believes another message needed to be sent.

“We are with America,” Gonzales said, “but we need to be the voice saying, ‘Hey, this is not right. We need to start cleaning things up.’ How can we tell people they need to clean up their back yard if we’re not doing it ourselves.”

Panhandle Equality vice president Megan Koppenhafer said the fact that the vigil was organized separately from the Guadalupe Center event and both were scheduled for the same time on the same day was “serendipity.”

“We wanted to raise awareness for the ways in which our community here is not immune to what’s happening on a global level,” Koppenhafer said. “The sooner we can talk about it, the more proactive we can be in preventing things like what happened in Minneapolis.

“We wanted to show our neighbors and our community here that there are more people who love and support them and will stand with them than there are who won’t. There’s a lot of fear around speaking up in this community. I talked to a lot of people who said that seeing as many people show up for them as did (Sunday) was impactful in terms of helping our whole community see that there’s all people in our community. We’re not just western Nebraska. We’re not just one thing. There’s a community for anybody who needs one here.”

Gonzales said good police officers far outweigh the bad, but often they get unfairly lumped together, the same way good citizens can get lumped together with bad ones.

“In society, if you’re in a gang, you’re in a gang,” he said. “You’re guilty by association, so to speak. The guys know who the bad guys are in the precinct. They know who they are, they just don’t say anything. Why not? That’s where the problem is. That’s where we’ve got to fix our justice system. The inconsistency of it all is upsetting.”

Gonzales said he was upset by watching video of Floyd’s death.

“What shook me to the core is that man yelling for his deceased mother,” Gonzales said. “That shook me, man. I’m a human being. Even I was like, ‘Let him up,’ (even) knowing it was a recording, just feeling that. Let him up, man. He was killing him in front of everybody.”

Organizers focused on ensuring Sunday’s protests were peaceful but still got the message across was important for those involved.

“To show everywhere else what peace is in a protest,” demonstrator Alyssa Gomez said when asked the purpose of the march, “and to help bring us together — not just us Mexicans or blacks ... We’re here for George Floyd, really, to bring the community together, peacefully. Not to be crazy. Hopefully, we teach other states and towns how this should be done. We understand because we’re all angry about it, but at the same time, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do in our town.”

Scottsbluff police chief Kevin Spencer said he was pleased with how the demonstrators conducted the march. The marchers stayed on sidewalks to prevent any traffic disruptions.

“I think it was peaceful, just like they said it was going to be,” Spencer said. “We really are appreciative of that. Hopefully, they’ve exercised their right, and they are helping to make a difference. We respect them for doing that. We just want to keep the community safe and make sure that (the demonstrators) are safe, too.

Jack Warren said he participated in the rally Sunday because he believed what happened to Floyd was wrong, and similar incidents have been too frequent.

“I believe that when you’re silent, nothing gets done,” he said. “I believe that a peaceful march is probably the best way to show our solidarity with the people who are affected by it most.”

Although Floyd’s death was at the hands of police in Minnesota, the repercussions are still important in Nebraska.

“It affects all of us because there are so many people of color in this community,” Warren said. “I think that if we don’t speak up about it, it won’t change elsewhere, and it could happen here. I think that people everywhere need to speak up for it.”

Gonzales said that using violence to protest violence is a process that can only create more pain on both sides.

“The number one thing is an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” Gonzales said. “We have to be level with everybody. We do not support the rioting and everything like that. ... We want Americans to know, we’re Americans and we’re with you. We’ve got you, even in little town Scottsbluff, Nebraska. We can be heard, too.”