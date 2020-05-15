Regional West unveiled a fun video Thursday, during a week that observances throughout the nation have observed the work down by health care works in response to COVID-19.
In its post on Facebook, Regional West said: Staff and providers from Regional West had a great time boogying down and providing a little encouragement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to all of our talented staff members who participated!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.