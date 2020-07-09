Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FRIDAY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, 309, 310, 311, 312, AND 313... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313 IN NEBRASKA. FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, 309, AND 310 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING. * WIND...WESTERLY 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 TO 13 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 TO 6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&
