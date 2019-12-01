The following list of closures or delays for Dec. 2 have been provided:
Schools
- There will be no school at Lake Minatare Elementary and no rural bus routes will be run. All other schools will be in session.
- The Chadron State College campus will have a late start to the week, opening Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Classes will not begin meeting until 10 a.m. Monday, and employees will report to work by 10 a.m.
CSC employees may refer to Human Resources or the Employee Handbook for information regarding leave practices during campus closures. Employees may refer to their supervisor to determine if they are essential personnel.
- Kimball Public Schools will be running a two-hour late start Monday Dec. 2. The first Pre-K session will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second Pre-K session will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
