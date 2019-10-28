When Lisa and Troy Weborg purchased the former Rich’s Wrecking building on 10th Street, the construction engineer that inspected the structure said they had a solid bomb shelter.

The site of a former ice house, the building has 12-inch concrete floors and 16-inch concrete walls.

That was in 2016, but since then a plan was drawn up to build a new hotel at the site just north of downtown Gering.

The Weborgs plan to open a small hotel to complement their existing businesses, the Steel Grill Restaurant and the Weborg 21 Events Center, immediately north of the proposed hotel site.

Because the structure is so solid, they decided to build the hotel on the west side, which also features a terrific view of the Scotts Bluff National Monument.

“We were originally looking at about 42 rooms, but that was before the Cobblestone Hotel was built in Gering,” Lisa Weborg said. “We downsized the plans to 21 rooms, but that didn’t cash flow for strictly a hotel. We finally agreed on 32 rooms and some of them are extended stay suites. The others will be hotel rooms, something we call a boutique hotel.”

On the 10th Street side of the building, the Weborgs plan to do some landscaping to add a greener look to an area zoned for industrial development.

The existing ice house building will become a flower shop and a gentleman’s salon, offering haircuts, hot shaves, shoeshines, manicures and other services like the old barber shops. Weborg said those types of retail, including the hotel, aren’t in her area of expertise, so she plans to have someone operate them.

“I think these shops will complement the wedding event business I’ve already built,” she said. “I want it to be more of a one-stop wedding venue.”

Weborg said she’s already been in contact with someone with a strong background in hotel management to operate the facility for her, but she plans to wait until the city has a chance to consider the project.

“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to figure out if this project will work out financially, as it’s a large one,” Weborg said. “I wasn’t going to say anything until after the planning commission and the city council approve it because without tax increment financing, I can’t go forward.”

The Gering Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing at its next meeting on Nov. 5 to consider a redevelopment plan for the project.

If the commission votes in favor, the city council will discuss the hotel project at its Nov. 12 meeting.