An upcoming show at the West Nebraska Art Center will feature the work of mixed-media artists from the region.

“The Exquisite Art of Thread and Texture,” will feature Mary Ellen Neff, of Scottsbluff, and Milla Malchow, of Laramie, Wyoming.

The exhibition, made possible by the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, features a mixture of fabric art and mixed media. According to a press release from WNAC, “The intense detail will astonish anyone who witnesses this breath-taking talent.”

It will take place from June 4-28. While opening receptions are usually on the opening day of a show, this one is planned for June 18 from 5-7 p.m. According to the release, WNAC wants to make sure they have the best reception possible while staying safe.

The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments and hor d’oeuvres will be served.

“It is nice to see artwork back on the walls in here,” said program manager Steph Coley. “It was so bare for awhile and a bit unnerving.”

Neff originally hails from Laramie but recently moved to the Valley. She majored in art at Webster College, but remembers her first artistic experience taking place when she was around 10 years old. She realized crayons could be layered on paper, and scratching them a bit creates new shades.

Neff, an award-winning artist, is a landscape painter by training, but developed a stronger interest in abstract art. Her work is on display in private, corporate and university collections, but according to the release, she still gets excited when someone takes a piece home.

Malchow, now a Laramie resident, is originally from Russia. She began sewing at a young age, creating clothing. Eventually, that developed into painting with fabrics.

After teaching herself how to quilt, she realized that skill could be intertwined with her passion for art. Her work has been featured on popular social media and websites, and has been presented in international and national shows.