The Scottsbluff High School vocal department has announced the spring musical production of Arthur Laurents’ “West Side Story” April 2-4 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

With the level of student talent, Brad Ronne, SHS vocal teacher, said it was a challenge to select a show. Knowing there are more male actors, similar to last year, Ronne looked for a production with a large male cast.

As he sat listening to the Broadway rendition of “West Side Story,” he realized the potential.

“I was listening to the Broadway production and it just struck me how much the music is and I said, ‘Why haven’t I already picked this?’” Ronne said.

There are also several dance numbers throughout the show that Ronne was excited for, since he has several strong student dancers. So, he began moving forward with purchasing scripts and scheduling times for auditions.

“West Side Story” is a modern take on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and has been a production Ronne has wanted to bring to the stage.

“The story is basically Romeo and Juliet, which is much harder to tell than a comedy like last year’s ‘Newsies,’” Ronne said. “But, we have some good actors, who will rise to that challenge.”

The show features two rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks. With tension already rising between these two groups, a wrench is thrown into the mix when Tony, played by senior Kennedy Ronne, and Maria, played by Anna Harveson, meet at a dance and the sparks are instantaneous. With Tony being a well respected Jet and Maria the younger sister of the Sharks’ leader, Bernardo, played by Adam Polk, conflict sparks when they are caught in the middle of their kiss. Soon after, Riff, played by Billy Mosher, challenges Bernardo to a rumble between the two gangs, and the violence of the feud wreaks havoc in the streets of New York.

Ronne announced the spring musical to his students in mid-November. The students began preparing for auditions, which were held in December, after the Christmas concert. During her audition for Maria, Harveson was focused on being the character.

“I was worried about being right for the character because maybe you are talented, but just not right for the character,” she said. “That’s what worried me the most.”

Harveson said, “(Maria) is a young woman, who wants to make a statement for herself, but she’s also very innocent at times. She wants to explore for herself and not have her brother there all the time.”

After being cast as Maria, Harveson has been busy learning her lines and is also exploring her character.

“I’m trying to find the difference between my character from last year and my character this year,” she said. “A lot of times, I find myself sweeping into what (Katherine Plummer) would do, so I’m trying to find a new character.”

With the actors working through their scripts, Kennedy Ronne is also focused on becoming his character.

Ronne said, “I don’t have a lot of experience acting, so the hardest part is getting into the role.”

He auditioned for the part because he thought it would be a fun opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to getting to act with my friends and singing fun songs together,” he said.

Mosher is looking forward to portraying Riff as the character will push him as an actor.

“Riff is the leader of the Jets,” Mosher said. “He’s bold and extroverted.”

After watching the movie, Mosher is also excited for the dancing routines.

“When I was watching the choreography in the movie, my character does back flips,” he said. “It will push me as a dancer.”

This classic musical, composed by the legendary Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim was first performed on Broadway in 1957, and was nominated for the Best Musical at the Tony awards. It was then adapted into a screen production in 1961, where it won ten Academy awards, including picture of the year.

As part of their preparation for their live production of “West Side Story,” Ronne and 48 cast and crew members will travel to New York to see the Broadway revival in February. During their time in New York, they will also have a 90-minute rehearsal with one of the Broadway members.

“To see a production in the middle of rehearsals is so powerful,” Ronne said.

Danielle Fitzke will return to choreograph the musical for “West Side Story.” There are 88 students currently involved in the production and Ronne is excited to bring the show to the community.

“The thing about live theater is it’s really a relationship between the actors and the audience,” Ronne said. “It’s a living, breathing thing and the kids are always so professional.”

Tickets go on sale March 1 at a discounted price of $11. On April 1, tickets will go to the full price of $13. The auditorium seats 900 people, so there are 2,700 tickets available for all three nights. To purchase tickets and reserve a seat, visit www.ronne.com.