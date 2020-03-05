There are a lot of challenges when it comes to growing a crop like insects, water use and the novel coronavirus. Yes, really — but don’t worry, it’s not because producers are falling ill.

Major companies including Apple and Hyundai have experienced shortages due to the impact the virus has had on their supply chains, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s not just the big players, either.

Western Farms president P.J. Hoehn said the hemp operation has felt the impacts of the virus and related manufacturing shut downs.

“Because of the way it has impacted distribution, we haven’t been able to get all of our irrigation equipment,” Hoehn said.

Other supplies have been held up as well, he said, due to manufacturing shortages and supply chain disruption.

It’s just a bump in the road for a business in a relatively new industry, and Western Farms is pushing forward full speed ahead, recently adding retail store to the operation.

The store, located inside the front doors of the Western Farms building, which was formerly Aulick’s TLC, carries a variety of hemp and CBD products.

“The CBD products are from last year’s field crop,” Hoehn said.

They’ve called the product line Agri-Leaf, and it includes items such as tinctures, oils and lotions. The store also carries a few products such as gummies and pet products in other brands that they trust, Michelle Hoehn said, including Green Roads.

“Part of that is so we can see what people are interested in before we make a lot of something,” Michelle Hoehn said.

In addition to the CBD products, the store also offers a line of lotions, hats, bags and dog toys made from hemp.

There were a few factors leading to the decision to add a retail element to the company.

“First, it’s part of our property,” P.J. Hoehn said. “It’s got retail space, we might as well put it to use.”

Beyond that though, Michelle Hoehn wanted to ensure people had a chance to buy a quality product that was produced locally, she said.

“I’ve used CBD products for a year and a half,” she said, adding that she’s benefitted and wants others to have the same opportunity with products that she knows are safe.

Similar to vitamins and other supplements, CBD products do not require approval from the Food and Drug administration to hit the shelves. Last November, the FDA issued another round of warning letters to several firms marketing CBD products that were found to contain less cannabidoil than advertised — if the products contained CBD at all.

“You don’t always know what you’re buying,” Michelle Hoehn said. “We wanted to offer something that is safe and homegrown.”

The store, located at 3109 Ave B, is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

To make the first batch of Agri-Leaf products, hemp byproduct had to be sent to a processing facility. The hope is that next batch can be processed closer to home.

“We recently got our processing permit,” P.J. Hoehn said. “We’d like to do it all here.”

Western Farms recently finished transplanting seeds for its next round of plants, which totals 10,000.

“Later this week, all the bays will be lit up for the first time,” P.J. Hoehn said.

The public will have one last chance to see the greenhouses during an upcoming open house. The decision to stop the greenhouse tours once the growth cycle is in full swing was made from a biosecurity standpoint, P.J. Hoehn.

The open house, set for 12-3 p.m. on March 15 will include food, refreshments and a chance to ask questions.

“We always encourage people to come in and talk to us,” Michelle Hoehn said. “We’re all about education.”

In general, people have been open-minded and curious about the business, she said.

“They’ve been open to learning,” Michelle Hoehn. “We have so many people stop by, and it’s been across all generations.”

Despite the challenges of taking on a crop that isn’t established in the area, starting a business and shake ups from random disruptions such as a novel virus, Hoehn said he’s happy with the way things look for Western Farms.

“It’s all coming together,” he said. “With the history of agriculture here and the wild potential for this crop — we’re excited to be a part of it.”