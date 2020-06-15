Thanks to efforts by the Western Nebraska Aging Office, 1,000 seniors will have five days worth of food.

On Monday morning, WNAO staff members were joined by two volunteers and Ryan Sothan, an outreach coordinator for the Nebraska Attorney General’s office. The goal was to fill 1,000 bags to be distributed to seniors in the region the office serves.

The bags included five days worth of shelf-stable items such as soup, cereal, macaroni and applesauce, executive director Cheryl Brunz said. Hand sanitizer, word search books and information about scams from the AG’s office accompanied the food.

By 9 a.m. on Monday, the effort was in full swing, with bags already beginning to fill up part of the lobby. Some of the meals will be taken to nutritional sites, some will be delivered by agency case managers to clients, and some will be delivered to seniors in need who may not qualify for Medicaid.

“We know people who are hungry but may not qualify for Medicaid,” said Brunz.

Even those who do are often given a minimal amount of food stamps, leading many seniors to rely on home meal deliveries or senior centers. While some facilities have been able to continue offering grab and go food, not all have. As things open back up, there is a risk of someone contracting COVID, meaning the center would have to cease operation again.

Seniors have struggled with juggling the costs of food and medication since before COVID began, and many are in a worse position now, said Brunz.

“There are seniors who are in a really tough spot,” she said. “I have people come in and say, ‘I don’t have enough money this month for my medications and food.’”

While there are numerous fundraisers and programs focused on younger generations, seniors are sometimes forgotten. Brunz and her staff began brainstorming at the beginning of May to figure out what they could do to help.

After settling on the idea for food bags, they had to figure where they were going to get their hands on 1,000 boxes of mac and cheese, 1,000 cans of Vienna Sausages, and so on.

“That was a task in itself,” said Brunz.

After reaching out to meal companies and having no luck, Brunz reached out to office’s regular food distributor, Cash-Wa. It took some time, but eventually, the Cash-Wa crew managed to track down 1,000 of everything the Aging Office needed.

Brunz’s phone rang recently, and Sothan was on the other end.

“He said, ‘How can I help?’” said Brunz.

At the time he placed the call, Sothan wasn’t aware of the project that Aging Office had in the works. When he heard about it, he wanted in.

“I volunteered, and I don’t think she thought I was serious,” said Sothan.

“I didn’t,” laughed Brunz.

Sothan generally spends time visiting seniors centers and making an effort to reach the elderly with information about scams and resources. The AG’s office recently printed new booklets containing information so the timing was perfect, he said.

“We’re a free service of the government to educate and protect consumers,” said Sothan. “Seniors are our most vulnerable.”

Beyond finding a way to reach seniors he would typically visit, sending out 1,000 booklets also helps him reach the areas he hasn’t been able to visit, such as Rushville and Gordon.

“We have to get this information to them,” Sothan said.

Sothan said he was impressed by the efforts of Brunz and the staff, and appreciated their efforts to help keep seniors connected — and fed — during this time.

“I cannot speak highly enough of her,” he said.

For Brunz, it’s just part of the job.

“At our agency, we love to do this stuff,” said Brunz.

People outside the agency can help too, she said. While some are getting back to their lives, many seniors are still living in isolation. Brunz encourages people to take the time to check on their neighbors. If you’re heading to the store, see if they need anything, she said, or offer to pick up their medications. Even simpler yet is a phone cal.

Nutrition sites make phone calls to everyone they serve weekly, said Brunz.

“Then you hear, ‘You’re the only person who ever calls me,’” said Brunz. “A phone call means a lot.”