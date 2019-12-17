Lydia Cahoy missed her nap time on Tuesday afternoon, but she didn’t seem to mind.

“Who needs another nap anyway?” Cahoy said, a resident of the Northfield Retirement Communities, said. A missed nap is worth it, especially if staying awake means getting serenaded.

More than 70 fifth graders from Westmoor Elementary stood in the dining room at the facility, singing Christmas carols to Cahoy and other residents. The group sang a variety of songs ranging from "Silent Night" to "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas."

“They’ve been practicing during music class,” Westmoor teacher Aleighica Keeran said.

Like at nearly every elementary school music program, some of the students were a little shy while others basked in the opportunity to be in front of an audience.

“I’m a performer,” fifth-grader Caleigh Holland said. “My whole family is.”

Fellow fifth grader Aaden Fleenor felt the same way.

“Music is a passion of mine,” Fleenor said.

Fleenor even designed a special T-shirt for the performance. It featured a Christmas tree as well as the phrase, “Merry Christmas.”

Keeran said the performance is one of several activities that have taken place because of the Adopt-a-School partnership between Northfield Retirement Communities and Westmoor. Students at the school have created artwork to hang in the hallways of the facility every month.

“We had ghosts for Halloween and then we had turkeys,” Lola Gonzales, resident coordinator, said. “They just brought me some art for Christmas today.”

Following the concert, the students and residents chowed down on homemade cookies and talked about their favorite Christmas traditions and memories.

“I think it’s a great way to give back, especially around Christmas time,” Keeran said. “It’s also a chance for kids to talk to people they may not normally talk to.”

Gonzales said the residents enjoy having students visit them, whether its for a Christmas concert, a game of bingo or just to chat.

“They talk about it for days and days,” Gonzales said. “Being around children makes them feel young.”