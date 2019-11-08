Gratitude is as essential to Thanksgiving as pumpkin pie or turkey. This year, the Star-Herald is asking our readers to answer the question, “What am I thankful for?” Share your reflections on the last year, your friends, your family and more. Submit your story at starherald.com/thankful.

Handwritten entries can also be submitted to the Star-Herald at the office, 1405 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, or by mail, P.O. Box 1709, Scottsbluff. Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m.

Entries, 250 words or less, should include the name and phone number of the entrant and entrants should be willing to be interviewed. Star-Herald staff will select entrants who will be featured. All submissions will run on starherald.com.