The keepers at Riverside Discovery Center are turning up the heat as temperatures drop, ensuring all the animals — including those who would never experience snow in the wild — are prepared for winter.

One major change to the zoo’s daily operations during the winter is the diets of its residents. Many require extra calories to help put on or maintain their weight during the winter. Additionally, eating more can help with temperature regulation.

“Almost everybody’s diet gets bumped up a little bit,” Riverside Discovery Center executive director Anthony Mason said.

He added that the big cats and hoofstock in particular receive the biggest increase in food, in part because there is less forage around for the hoofstock to graze.

Because food is readily available, the zoo’s grizzly bear brothers won’t hibernate, Mason said.

The public can help supplement these diets by donating fresh fruits and vegetables, canned fruits, vegetables and meats or butchered beef, pork or poultry.

Mason said some people will bring in excess produce from their gardens, others will drop off deer meat from a hunt, which is something to keep in mind heading into various hunting seasons.

Deer, elk, goose and duck are all accepted, but the hunter must have the license or permit number with them at the time of the donation. It is preferred that the animal be processed before being donated, but the zoo will accept whole fresh kills.

Fresh meat cannot be older than 24 hours and if it has been frozen, it cannot have been thawed out at any point prior to being dropped off.

Butchered meat should be frozen, never thawed and not freezer burnt.

In addition to giving the animals extra grub, the staff also adds heaters to water tanks and shelters to help keep them warm.

“Many of them can stay outside, as long as there is somewhere they can go to get warmed up,” Mason said. “The zebras, for example, have that shelter area they can go into that has radiant heaters.”

Whether an animal can be outside or not is determined by what type of animal it is and what the weather is like.

While the zebras may be able to tolerate cooler temperatures, the Macaws could end up with a nasty respiratory infection if they’re taken outside when it’s less than 60 degrees or so, said Mason.

For the chimps, the cut off is around 45 degrees but even if that’s what the thermometer reads, whether they’re allowed access to their outdoor enclosure or not also requires taking precipitation and wind chills into account.

“You just have to use your judgment and just do what is best for the animals,” Mason said.

Steps are also taken to winterize the grounds of the zoo, including blowing out waterlines.

“It’s really similar to the stuff you would do at home,” Mason said.